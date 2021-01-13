The Meeteetse girls basketball team got its first taste of 1A action during the weekend on the road against Farson on Saturday.
The Lady Longhorns never got past an early deficit and fell to the Pronghorns 40-33.
“Coming out this week in practice, I really just tried to focus on conditioning stuff to get their legs under them,” assistant coach Caitlynn Hiser said. “We played a good game. There are always improvements to be made here or there.”
It was all about defense in the first half, with both teams going into a zone that neither had an answer for. Farson (1-4) jumped out to a six-point lead at the end of the first quarter, though neither team scored in the final three minutes.
The second quarter brought more of the same after a pair of early buckets were traded, both on the second possession of each team. The lid went back onto the basket after that and Farson just edged Meeteetse (2-3) in the scoring column for the period, putting up 10 points to Meeteetse’s nine to take a seven-point lead into the break.
It’s rare for a game to be decided in the first quarter, but the Pronghorns built a small and ultimately insurmountable lead in the frame that proved to be the deciding factor. The point split in the remaining three quarters was almost even, with Farson scoring only one more point en route to their first victory of the year.
The Lady ’Horns weren’t able to get much practice time over the break and that may have affected their shooting, but junior Delanie Salzman said it’s just about getting shots up.
“I think we just need to keep shooting the ball more in practice, in the offseason and in games,” she said.
Turnovers continued to be a problem for the Lady ’Horns as they gave the ball away 16 times by unofficial tally, though that number is much improved over the early season average of 24.3 turnovers per game. Despite struggles holding onto the ball, Meeteetse’s 2-3 zone generated enough steals to keep the turnover battle close.
Giving away second-chance points has also been a bit of a struggle for the Lady ’Horns this year, but coming out of holiday break, the girls were snatching up rebounds and finding opponents to box out. Seniors Abigale May and Lexi Allen were a big part of that, ripping down boards to deny the Pronghorns extra possessions.
“It is always a focus for the team,” May said. “We did work on it some after the break but I, personally, am always trying to get a rebound, which is why I think I tend to get quite a bit of rebound during the game.”
Meeteetse’s next game is another non-conference matchup against a 1A opponent on Saturday. The Lady ’Horns face Arvada-Clearmont at 1 p.m. In a rare mid-week game, the Lady ’Horns travel to Powell the following Tuesday to face the JV squad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.