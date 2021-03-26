The Cody girls soccer team overcame a slow start to defeat Riverton on the road Friday.
While they had possession most of the first half, the Fillies wouldn't score and the game remained tied at 0 going into the second.
Cody picked up the tempo in the second though and got its first goal about three minutes in from Autumn Wilson. Wilson later scored on a penalty kick.
Allie Broussard then got her first varsity goal and added two more in the half for a hat trick.
Cody's other goal was scored by Reece Niemann from about 35 yards out.
With the win the Fillies improve to 2-0. With spring break and the Easter holiday next week, they will be off until April 9-10.
