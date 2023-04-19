The Cody Bronc and Filly track and field teams swept first place at the Riverton Twilight on Monday.
Hailey Holeman cleared 9-06 in the pole vault for the Fillies to tie her for the sixth best vault in the state and qualify her for the state meet.
Allison Gee took the top spot in the high jump and the long jump, while Laura Phillips topped the shot put and the discus.
Ada Nelson beat her prequalifying time of 59.02 in the 400 meter dash with a 58.69 to take first, while Taylen Stinson cruised to first in the 3,200.
Kylie Silva landed ahead of the pack in the 800 meter run, while Ava Stafford locked up first in the mile.
Luke Talich, Dillon Brost, AJ Baustert and Jace Jarrett dominated the top four spots in the 100 dash for the Broncs.
Brost also won the 200 dash.
Nick Stewart tied for first in pole vault and landed second in the 3,200.
Charlie Hulbert continued his outstanding season in long distance running with a 3:37.07 for first in the mile.
Riverton Twilight
Girls
Teams - 1. Cody, 227.50; 2. Lander, 195.50; 3. Riverton, 124; 4. Wyoming Indian, 19; 5. Shoshoni, 11; 6. St. Stephens, 3.50; 7. Western Heritage Lutheran, 2.50.
100 meter dash - 4. Ada Nelson, 14.14; 6. Kenzie Ratcliff, 14.48; 10. Molly Buckles, 14.61; 11. Allison Gee, 14.65; 12. Aubree George, 14.85; 31. Cali Holeman, 14.99.
200 meter dash - 9. George, 30.65; 14. Julia Nelson, 31.51; 17. Jaida Brice, 32.49.
400 meter run 1. Ada Nelson, 58.69; 3. Taylen Stinson, 1:03.14.
800 meter run - 1. Kylie Silva, 2:36.44; 2. Mersades Jackson, 2:44.48; 3. Elisa Wachob, 2:45.66.
1600 meter run - 1. Ava Stafford, 5:46.33; 2. Julia Nelson, 5:50.38.
3200 meter run - 1. Stinson, 11:40.30; 3. Silva, 12:59.56; 4. Jackson, 13:189.24; 5. Wachob, 13:21.10.
100 meter hurdles - 12. Holeman, 17.42; 3. Callie Shelton, 18.32; 5. George, 19.13; 9. Avante Benedict, 20.55.
300 meter hurdles - 4. Sydney Simone, 55.49; 6. Holeman, 58.75.
4x100 meter relay - 3. Cody A (Gee, Buckles, Shelton, Laura Phillips), 55.62.
4x400 meter relay - 1. Cody A (Stafford, Gracie Buck, Stinson, Ada Nelson), 4:13.38.
High jump - 1. Gee, 4-11; 2. Ratcliff, 4-11; 3. Rainey Powell, 4-09; T6. Simone, 4-01.
Pole vault - 1. Hailey Holeman, 9-06; 2. Kelsey Pomajzl, 9-00; 7. Brice, 7-00; 8. Lauren Seibert, 7-00.
Long jump - 1. Gee, 15-00; 3. Gracie Buck, 14-05; 8. George, 11-11.
Shot put - 1. Phillips, 37-07.50; 4. Sophia Radakovich, 30-08.50; 10. Rachel Williams, 27-02; 11. Rylie Nelson, 27-00.50; 14. Harper Hawk, 25-09.50; 18. Gabby Hooper, 25-03.
Discus - 1. Phillips, 113-04.50; 4. Radakovich, 98-07; 10. Powell, 84-09.50; 11. Williams, 84-04; 8. Hawk, 70-06; 21. Hooper, 67-00; 28. Rylie Nelson, 59-03; 38. Benedict, 43-01.50.
Boys
Teams - 1. Cody, 193; 2. Riverton, 177.50; 3. Lander, 143.50; 4. Shoshoni, 31; 5. Wyoming Indian, 28; 6. St. Stephens, 10; 7. Western Heritage Lutheran, 4.
100 meter dash - 1. Luke Talich, 11.42; 2. Dillon Brost, 11.69; 3. AJ Baustert, 11.77; 4. Jace Jarrett, 12.17; 6. Ben Hogan, 12.24; 8. Logan Class, 12.29; 10. Gradin Arnold, 12.49; 11. Maddax Ball, 12.61; 12. Jacob Ball, 12.70; 14. Sean Gaul, 12.85; 23. Landon Shulz, 13.52; 32. Logan Bogardus, 13.87; 40. Nathaniel Pryor, 14.41; 42. Owen Foley, 14.74.
200 meter dash - 1. Brost, 23.31; 3. Jarrett, 24.47; 5. Class, 24.77; 6. Kaden Clark, 25.42; 8. Syrus Bates, 25.65; 13. Shulz, 26.97; 16. Isaac Winters, 27.29; 17. Aiden Power, 27.33; 23. Bogardus, 28.21; 25. Marko Skoric, 28.44; 32. Pryor, 29.51; 39. Foley, 31.69.
400 meter run - 3. Gaul, 56.24; 8. Winters, 1:00.12; 9. Nick Stewart, 1:00.47; 12. Skoric, 1:01.99; 13. Power, 1:01.99.
1600 meter run - 1. Charlie Hulbert, 4:37.07; 4. Bates, 5:08.97.
3200 meter run - 2. Stewart, 10:27.11.
110 meter hurdles - 7. Josh Sauers, 55.23.
4x100 meter relay - 1. Cody A (Jarrett, Brost, Bauster, Talich), 42.94.
4x400 meter relay - 1. Cody A (Arnold, Hulbert, Jacob Ball, Hogan), 3:35.54.
High jump - 3. Maddax Ball, 5-10; 5. Hogan, 5-06.
Pole vault - T1. Nick Stewart, 9-06; 3. Power, 9-00.
Long jump - 3. Clark, 18-09; 4. Class, 18-08; 5. Jacob Ball, 18-06.
Triple jump - 2. Maddax Ball, 38-07; 4. Winters, 36-08.75.
Shot put - 7. Wyatt Barton, 36-02.50; 10. Barrett George, 34-02; 31. Jake Martin, 25-01.
Discus - 2. Class, 137-08; 3. George, 115-11.50; 12. Barton, 93-01.50; 25. Martin, 76-08.
