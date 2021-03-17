After losing the 2020 season to the coronavirus, the Meeteetse throwers, jumpers and runners are back at the starting line to gear up for a new season.
A blend of experience levels won’t make it easy for coach Ty Myers to figure out where everyone will compete.
“I’m kind of split right down the middle,” Myers said. “I’ve got some returning athletes, athletic kids, then I’ve got kids that have really never done track and they’re kind of exploring what they’re doing.”
The girls team will feature many returning faces from their seventh-place finish in 2019, including the May twins, Abigale and Samantha who won the 4x100 meter relay with Miya May and Kennedi Johnson. That relay team will be without Miya, who suffered a knee injury early in the basketball season. But track newcomer Lexi Allen, a senior, may fill that role.
The twins will no doubt be looking to build on their success from the 2019 season in the jumping events as well, when they finished in the top 10 in the state in pole vault. Abigale also found successes in the long jump and 100-meter dash, finishing 10th and sixth, respectively, in the state meet.
Johnson and fellow junior Bella Van Auken – who finished 10th in pole vault as a freshman – will also be looking to build on successful outings from the state meet in 2019, forming a solid core of athletes for the girls team.
The boys team doesn’t have as many returning state qualifiers from the 2019 season, with Tozai May, Dale McBride and Dace Bennett bringing the only state experience to the team.
Bennett will be one to watch in the high jump and in the triple jump, the event he’s most looking forward to. He finished eighth in the triple jump at the 2019 state meet as a freshman, and has shown off his hops throughout the football and basketball seasons this year.
“My legs have definitely gotten a lot stronger than they were my freshman year and my jumping ability has gotten better than what it was my freshman year,” Bennett said.
May had a solid finish in the long jump, nabbing a 12th-place spot in 2019 as a sophomore. Both May and Bennett were part of the state runner-up 4x100 relay team in 2019 as well.
McBride competed at the 2A level for Greybull before transferring to Meeteetse. As a sophomore, he qualified in the 100-meter dash for Greybull and was part of the 4x100 team that took seventh place at the state meet in 2019.
Figuring out exactly where everyone will be in a new year will be a challenge, but Myers is looking forward to the first meet of the season in Cody to help him figure it out.
“We’re going to hit Cody strong,” he said. “That’s going to be our meet to see where we’re at.”
The Yellowstone Sports Medicine invite starts at 10 a.m. on March 27. It will be held at Cody High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.