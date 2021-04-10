Cody senior Grace Shaffer waited for the right wind, occasionally looking to an American flag fluttering in the breeze, and made her jumps count.
On Thursday in Powell she cleared 16 feet 4 inches on her first attempt to set a new outdoor pole vault record. Her jump was one of a number of highlights for both the Broncs and Fillies at the LA Kohnke Powell Invitational. Despite dealing with strong winds, the Fillies finished second to hosts Powell and the Broncs came in sixth.
The meet came two days after a similarly good performance Thursday at the D&D Invitational in Worland. Saturday’s event had less wind but more competition.
The girls finished with 178.75 points, more than 100 ahead of third place Ten Sleep and close to Powell (209.25).
The Fillies won two relays, including the 4x100 (Shaffer, Holly Spiering, Elaine Seibert, Lake Harrison) and sprint medley relay (Seibert, Taylen Stinson, Ada Nelson, Ava Stafford), Nicole Wagler won the 100-meter hurdles and Spiering took first in the long jump,
For boys, the 100 relay team won a close race and included runners Nic Talich, Robby Porter, Blake Beardall and Luke Talich. David Juergens finished second in the mile and Luke Talich second in long jump.
D&D Invitational
Luke Talich made a splash Thursday in Worland, capturing the 100-meter and long jump crowns to lead the way for Cody.
Brother Nic Talich tallied a win in triple jump and Robby Porter cleared the rest of the field in the high jump.
For the Fillies, the 4x400 relay team grabbed the top spot, as did Stafford in the mile, Wagler in 100 hurdles and Spiering in long jump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.