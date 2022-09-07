After all of the fuss and buzz this summer, finally, by the second day of August we were able to go fishing.
First time in almost two years, I think. With my legs being as bad as they are, I have to be very selective of where I go when we venture out for a day in the woods, so to speak. It has to be in range of Sandi’s cellphone and easily accessible, it needs to be where I can stagger around without a major problem. Also, I appreciate not being surrounded by rude, clueless tourists, which rules out most of the easy-to-get-to spots these days.
Funny thing was that after loading up the truck – complete with a pair of fishing poles for whatever came down the line, be it micro-lures or bubble floats for flies or bobbers for bait – just as we crested Dead Indian Pass and started down the other side, I remembered I had forgotten to bring any bait, as in worms, along.
“Not to worry,” I told my bride, “as K Bar Z would likely have some worms for sale.” Not! But the nice lady running the office called Cooke City General Store for me and yes, they had one container of worms left. As it was still fairly early in the morning, I decided to make the run although it would add an hour and another 60 odd miles to our trip. And yes, the store still had that container of worms when we slid into town.
That’s most of the good news. Arriving at the overlook above the canyon holding our particular fishing hole, the first thing I noticed were the large trees, easily 80 footers when alive, that were spanning the gorge about 20 feet above the water. That must have been one heck of a high water this year. Regardless, I put on my knee braces, grabbed my gear, including the walking staffs, and trundled over to the hole. Or, I should say, what used to be the hole.
It was gone! This spring’s high water had completely wiped it out, filling it in until it held only a few feet of gin-clear water. No sense of even trying that spot. This after three decades of always being there and always in essentially the same shape. However the day was saved by virtue of that same high water early this spring.
Those rushing spring waters had carved a trough and left a deep hole farther down the canyon. That, and the fact that I only had to walk about 30 yards to find it was the good news. Problem here there was no way I could even dream of accessing the new hole, even with a rope. Any fishing would be from a small outcropping of granite about 30 feet above the water. All of which ruled out any technique except drowning worms, which I was now, courtesy of the K Bar Z dude ranch and the Cooke City General Store, all set up for.
Ever try to pull a wriggling trout up over the edge of 30 feet of granite cliff? And still keep the fish on the line? It ain’t easy, pard. However, by dint of using strong line and a decent reel, I managed to bring four fish up to the top of the cliff, two brookies and two moderate-sized cutts. All of which gave me some small amount of optimism after catching those little brookies. It meant that this recently poisoned stream was still in the game, producing brookies. And no, I won’t tell you where it is, because our red shirts would probably charge right out there to poison the stream to remove those accursed brook trout.
The quality of the day was somewhat diminished by some pilgrim-type from Arizona, according to the license plates on his small SUV that apparently did double duty as his camper. This clueless dude found our little two track, followed it down to where we were parked, pulled up and parked next to my truck, with Sandi sitting inside waiting patiently for my return. Then he unloaded his giant, white Samoyed and took off down the trail after me.
I was made aware of his presence after hearing several weird whooping noises emanating from the canyon ridge a few dozen yards downstream. The dude, white hair and white beard, was easy to spot, since he was wearing a bright, sky-blue jumpsuit. He waved, I didn’t. I just packed my creel, grabbed my sticks and horsed myself back up the slope to the truck. Some folks have no respect for other folks’ desire for solitude. Probably not actually ill-mannered, just clueless.
Regardless, those little guys ate real good, even if we did have to take them home to cook them up proper. Not a bad conclusion for what may have well been my last fishing trip, eh? Or not!
