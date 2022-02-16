The Meeteetse boys basketball team added two more wins last week and another on Tuesday night to up its record to 10-8 overall, 1-4 in conference play.
The Longhorns took down the Cody JV Broncs last Thursday 48-45 in Cody.
On Saturday Meeteetse got by Kaycee on the road 50-44.
A last minute reschedule saw the Longhorns take down Riverside JV 54-23 on Tuesday night.
Dace Bennett led the charge against Cody with 18 points and seven rebounds.
Kalvin Erickson added 10 points and six boards and Mickle Ogden finished with six points and five assists as the Longhorns held the Broncs to just three second quarter points to build a 25-20 lead at halftime and hold on for the narrow victory.
“Cody chucked up a lot of threes, fortunately a lot of them didn’t drop,” coach Zeb Hagen said. “We played pretty well defensively and offensively overall, but it wasn’t perfect.”
Kiernan Ehrhart-Mukiibi and Ethan Salzman finished with five points apiece in the win, with Ehrhart adding eight boards and Salzman four.
Jason Moody finished with four points and three rebounds.
Salzman caught fire from the field in Kaycee on Saturday.
The sophomore finished 6-of-12 from the field with four shots from deep.
Bennett again led the way for the Longhorns with 19 points and eight rebounds.
Ogden finished with 11 points, six assists and five boards in the win.
“Ethan had a breakout game and Dace had a really good second half,” Hagen said. “We played really good defense on a couple of their better players there at the end and did a better job at the free throw line which was nice to see.”
Salzman not only caught fire from deep, but managed to break down the Buckaroo defense and get to the rim to help keep Kaycee from making big runs.
Ehrhart finished with four points and eight rebounds in another solid performance for the Longhorns. He also added three assists and three steals.
Erickson dished out six assists and hauled in five boards.
The Longhorns wrap up the regular season with conference-leading Dubois on the road Saturday as they get ready for regionals Feb. 24-26 in Lander.
“I think we are at the point right now where we are trying to fine tune some things to where we are peaking at the end of next week,” Hagen said. “We’ll focus on some things offensively and defensively, and we’re hopefully playing well heading into the tournament.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.