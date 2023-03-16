To say the Cody softball team is returning a lot of talent is a drastic understatement.
A Filly team that finished its 4A West conference slate undefeated graduated just one senior last year, versatile, do-it-all standout captain Emily Egger. But it brings back a squad loaded with five All-Conference players, two second team All-Conference stars and one honorable mention All-Conference standout.
Two of those returners were named first-team All-State, two more second-team All-State and another honorable mention All-State after finishing 1-2 at the state tournament in Gillette.
After starting out the season with three tight losses to the top teams from the East, the Fillies rolled to 19 consecutive victories to finish 20-5 overall, 10-0 in conference play and earn the top seed out of the West in the 2022 state tournament.
Juniors Riley Simone and Violet Wollschlager finished their sophomore campaigns earning All-Conference and All-State honors and will once again split time on the mound, plus look to continue their high-octane performances at the plate.
Pitcher Ellie Ungrund earned her second consecutive second-team All-State nod last year, and the junior will look to get back into top form in the circle after recovering from a recent injury.
“I am just getting back into it,” Ungrund said. “I tore my hamstring back in November and have been out for three months.”
She will get plenty of support from Katie Brasher behind the plate, who enters her junior campaign with 2022 second-team All-Conference recognition.
Jayma Tuttle will begin her senior season as one of the best catchers in the conference as well.
The Fillies starting pitching and plate performances overwhelmed every team in the West throughout the conference season.
Kelly Walsh gave the Fillies their toughest conference contest, a 15-9 Cody win in Casper last May. The Fillies had previously beaten the Lady Trojans 10-2 at home.
“Kelly Walsh didn’t have one of their best pitchers last year and she is back this year,” Simone said. “She is good, but I think we can handle her.”
Second-team All-State and All-Conference standout Ava Meier will look to control the infield and continue her success at the plate in her senior season.
Maybe no Filly finished hotter at the plate than first-team All-Stater Ava Wollschlager, who looks to wrap up her Filly career in style.
“During state I think I hit a home run in every game. I’m not sure how I am going to able to keep up with that,” she said. “But I’m excited. I’m just going to go out and have fun this year since it’s my last.”
The Fillies roster blossomed at the plate throughout the season with Taydon Schoening crushing it at the plate, and Morgan Evans who was a stalwart at first base all season.
“I’m kind of nervous and excited,” Evans said. “It’s my last season and I want it to go really well, but I am nervous because there may be a little pressure.”
The Fillies will get a chance to shake off those nerves this weekend as they head to Cheyenne for their first tournament of the season. They will get an early look at some of the talent on the other side of the state.
Cody will play Cheyenne South, Cheyenne East, Wheatland and defending state champion Thunder Basin as they begin their march toward the state tournament and hopefully another conference title.
“When we get to state we need to not think about it as the biggest tournament of the year and just relax,” Ungrund said. “And it’s the same for myself. I just need to relax and throw and everything will work out.”
