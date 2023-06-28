The following comes under the heading of “You knew I’d have to get my two cents worth in too, didn’t you?”
I have to admit that when I first heard of the big griz they found dead up the North Fork, I, probably like many of you folks, was filled with a mixed emotion of disgust and sadness. Sadness for the unnatural demise of what is a magnificent predator. Disgust because, like most after the way it was reported, I was fairly certain the critter had been shot needlessly. Well, that and the anti-gun/hunting slanted release by the Billings TV station didn’t help. They are instrumental in our forming opinions, like it or not.
The situation concerning information from our red shirts was not forthcoming as their investigation proceeded. It was only a couple of weeks later that we learned that the bear was shot by mistake and the following day the perpetrator had turned himself in, leaving the field open to conjecture and wild imaginings by yours truly.
All that was released came from an observer who talked to our press people and said the bear had blood on all its legs and throat. The head and all appendages were still intact. Poachers, to my knowledge, don’t generally do that. Leave body parts worth good money behind, that is.
So what killed the bear? Our red shirts initially didn’t deliver an answer and no one else was volunteering. All of which left the entire subject open to rumors and rampant speculation, which as U.S. citizens we have an inalienable right to. Wild rumors and rampant imaginings that is.
Could it have been killed by another bear? Maybe, the big bruins will kill each other over various reasons, like just being there, but the meadow where the corpse was found is often frequented by at least five different bison bulls weighing in at around a ton each best I can figure and I’ve studied those bulls closely over the years. They too are magnificent creatures and, I might add, as a rule, tasty when in good flesh.
Think a big bull can’t defend itself from a hungry bear, even a griz? These bulls outweigh by several hundred pounds the much storied and vaunted “Black Death” of Africa whose Cape Buffalo inspire fear and admiration from everyone. Except lions. Lions just eat them.
Imagine a couple of bison bulls are peacefully minding their own business, grazing on emerging succulents and one of them is attacked by a 600 pound bear just out of hibernation and hungry. The bison is at least three times larger than the bear. One good hook with those vicious curved horns to the throat and business is over. Even a griz can make a mistake.
But what if it were a pack of wolves? Don’t they surround the prey animal, relying on sheer numbers to confuse its defense strategy, then attack, targeting the hamstrings and the legs first, then tear the throat out? Saw that on TV once where several big Canadian wolves took down a bison cow.
Why couldn’t they do the same to a bear? But then again, wouldn’t the wolves then devour the carcass? Or maybe it was just a wolves’ version of a trophy hunt for the sake of impressing other predators with the raw animal power of a pack of politically connected transplanted Canadian wolves, eh?
Or, just possibly, the bear was hit by a big truck while crossing the highway (a smaller car would have still been there in parts and pieces), wandered back out on the adjacent meadow and expired. Perhaps a pack of coyotes, or wolves, found the carcass and decided it was chow time and started by tearing the throat out, but were scared away by tourists. Are any of those scenarios possible?
Of course, at this late date, we now know the bear was shot, several times, by a person who had a black bear tag and thought the nearly 600 pound grizzly was just that. Granted, in the rain or when wet, a grizzly can easily appear black, but if size alone isn’t a clue, then the general physique should be. Still, in the excitement and all, some things are overlooked.
But I’m left wondering just what kind of a hunter shoots a bear from the highway, or even hunts from the highway even with a legal tag. Except possibly a disabled hunter with legal permission to do so. Maybe I’m wrong, but that doesn’t seem much like hunting to me. More like assassination or, even more plainly, just plain killing, or a drive-by shooting, no skill involved.
And just maybe I’m jumping to another wrong conclusion due to a lack of facts about the shooting. Darned certain it isn’t the general public. We just get to know what the media and the authorities allow us to know.
And this is supposed to be the information age? Then again, maybe too much information isn’t good for us, the general public. But who gets to decide what is palatable to our population regarding the current socio/political climate and what is not?
Personally, I dislike being kept in the dark or, even worse, misled about so many things either socially or politically. In this case it was all perfectly legit as there was an ongoing investigation and our version of the Scarlet Riders did, indeed, get their man, however, not entirely through due diligence, as per the RCMP. As I said, in this case, he gave himself up the day following the discovery of the dead bear.
Better late than never, I guess. Or, in cases like this, maybe not?
FYI, this column was written the day after the news release concerning the conclusion of G&F’s investigation. Thank you for your indulgence.
