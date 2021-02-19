The Yellowstone Quake officially had their playoff hopes dashed, falling 4-0 to the Gillette Wild on Friday night.
Yellowstone needed a weekend sweep in order to keep their postseason chances alive.
Despite getting fast breaks and point-blank looks on net all night the Quake could not convert.
Goalie Connor Carroll kept his team in it, making 56 saves.
Ethan Becker got the Wild started at 6:33 in the first period off a wrist shot from the boards.
With 53.9 seconds left in the period Gillette scored again when the puck bounced off Cole Whitman’s skate for a Quake own-goal.
Although the Quake got three different one-on-none fast breaks through the first two periods they still could not convert for a score.
After the Wild scored 29 seconds into the second Carroll played stellar for the remainder of the period, turning away 24 shots.
The game also got a bit scrappy in the second with the Quake earning 31 penalty minutes in that frame alone. Will Sobaski earned the majority of this time from a five minute major for crosschecking and a 20 minute game misconduct for crosschecking, earning him an ejection.
Yellowstone got plenty of good looks on net in the third but just could not convert.
Mason Hoffman added another for Gillette at 6:50 on a fast break backhand.
The Wild outshot the Quake 60-19.
Yellowstone (10-22-1) will get a rematch with Gillette (18-12-1) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Riley Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.