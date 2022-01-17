The Cody Alpine ski team showed both its youth and experience during its first races of the season in Laramie on Thursday and Friday.
The Fillies took second over the weekend after winning Thursday’s slalom race. Allie Broussard led the team taking a career-best third, the best individual performance from any Filly skier since Sami Heimer took second at a race in 2015. Broussard said the soft snow conditions helped give her the confidence to make aggressive turns in the race.
“It was a really smooth course so I just went for it,” she said.
But as smooth as the course was, it also required precision, with warm temps creating massive, clumpy berms of snow around the gates.
Aspen Kalkowski also had a stellar performance in slalom finishing sixth, while Kik Hayano and Gillian Growney took ninth and tenth respectively. All five Fillies finished in the top-15.
“There were some pleasant surprises,” coach Rick Stonehouse said.
Cody finished with 52 points in slalom, besting Jackson (50 points) after the first day of ski action. It was the second straight regular season slalom win for the Fillies, as they finished out last year with a final win before state.
“We were super proud of ourselves,” Broussard said. “We basically picked up where we left off.”
Jackson caught up with the Fillies in Friday’s giant slalom, but Cody still held on for second in that race and overall in the Laramie Invite.
Kalkowski took seventh in GS and Broussard placed eighth. Stonehouse said the team had only practiced GS once this season prior to Friday’s race.
The Broncs had a tougher time over the weekend, placing third. Sterling Banks had the top performance with a fourth place finish in slalom, also nabbing the third fastest single run in that race.
Banks said after skiing conservatively in his first run he decided to let it all hang out in his second.
“I wanted to make up some ground, but I wasn’t expecting to make up that much,” he said. “I was super excited about that.”
Logan Ross took sixth in slalom and led the Broncs in GS at eighth.
“Logan is just nailing his turns,” Stonehouse said. “I’m not sure I’ve ever seen someone throwing himself into the hill and really leaning into his downhill ski like him before.”
Although it may not have been the blazing start the Broncs hoped for, it was a valuable experience for a team returning only three members who have competed in a varsity race. Banks, a senior, said he is trying to lead by example so the team can continue excelling after he graduates.
“When we do course inspection I’m always trying to give as much as advice as I can to others from a tactical standpoint,” he said.
The Cody alpine team will jump back into action next week at the Casper Invite at Hogadon Ski Area. Although the races are currently scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Stonehouse said they may be moved to Thursday and Friday again due to lack of snow at Hogadon.
Laramie Invite
Girls
Team Scores: Jackson 130, Cody 91, Natrona County 45, Kelly Walsh 41, Laramie 19, Pinedale 16.
Boys
Team Scores: Jackson 150, Kelly Walsh 66, Cody 47, Laramie 38, Natrona County 33, Pinedale 8.
