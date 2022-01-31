The Cody Alpine ski team may not have the fastest skiers in the state or the most experienced, but what they do have is young talent. It was a weekend of highs and lows for the racers as both boys and girls teams finished third at Hogadon Basin Ski Area outside Casper, and there were some individual performances that shined brighter than the final results.
Aspen Kalkowski had a stellar weekend, finishing fifth in slalom and sixth in giant slalom. It was an exceptionally competitive GS race as Kalkowski was only 3.77 seconds behind the winning time.
Over the weekend, three sophomores also helped give the Fillies and Broncs a much needed lift.
After senior Catherine Lovera went down with a concussion in her first
slalom run, the Fillies found themselves desperate for points. Sophomore Allie Broussard then clipped a gate with her arm in her first GS run on Saturday, sending her into a 360-degree spin that, despite costing her valuable time, did not send her to the ground, as she stayed on her skis to finish 17th.
Sometimes there can be up to three hours between runs at alpine races, leaving plenty of time for skiers to think between runs.
Coach Rick Stonehouse said after Broussard did some “sorting things out between the ears” between runs, she bounced back in her second run, chopping 4.28 seconds off her time to pull all the way up to 10th.
The Fillies finished three points behind Natrona in third place. Still, Stonehouse contends the Fillies are the “best five (varsity) girls we’ve had in a while” and said they have a solid chance at beating Jackson if the stars align.
Sophomore Kik Hayano also had one of her best career varsity weekends, taking 10th in slalom and 12th in GS. Little by little Hayano has been developing into a key asset for the Fillies.
Hayano is only in her second year of ski racing. Although she got a little varsity time last season, Stonehouse said it was the training she received last summer at the Beartooth Basin Ski Area that made a huge difference in her ability.
“It was different terrain to ski and there weren’t many other kids there so I got a lot of coaching,” Hayano said.
She said she also received some inspiration from her fellow sophomore teammate Logan Ross.
“How he skied last year really inspired me,” she said.
Ross had two top-10 finishes over the past weekend with a sixth in GS and ninth in slalom. If he continues how he has been skiing in the second half of the season, Ross should be a shoo-in for second team All-State honors, a goal he set for himself at the beginning of the season.
“So far it’s been pretty dang good,” Ross said of the year.
Ross has had a consistent season reminiscent of 2021 Cody graduate David Reed, who finished third in All-State points last year despite often not finishing in the top five or even being the top Cody skier in many races.
“I’m not as aggressive as some others, I do push it, but not to the point where I crash all the time,” Ross said, who hasn’t fallen in five runs so far this season.
But he’s still not content, looking to add a top-five finish to his resume before the season is over.
“Last year he really wanted to compete at that varsity level, now he is in it,” Stonehouse said. “There is no one more excited about ski racing than Logan Ross.”
Sterling Banks had the top finish in slalom for the Broncs, taking seventh.
Cody will get a two-week break before returning to action with the annual Cody Invite race at Red Lodge Mountain Resort on Feb. 11-12. The race takes place on the steepest run the skiers will face this season – Lower Limited – the same run Rocky Mountain College uses for its home course.
It will be the first time since 2020 a Cody race will be held on this run as last year’s event was canceled due to lack of snow.
Stonehouse said although he doesn’t expect to gain much home advantage from training on Lower Limited over a single weekend, he still hopes the team can get some much needed GS practice.
“We’re just hoping to get the kids acclimated,” he said.
Team scores
Girls: 1. Jackson 152; 2. Natrona 64; 3. Cody 61; 4. Kelly Walsh 37; 5. Laramie 17; 6. Pinedale 11
Boys: 1. Jackson 159; 2. Natrona 60; 3. Cody 49; 4. Kelly Walsh 36; 5. Pinedale 23; 6. Laramie 15
