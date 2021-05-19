The Northwest College men’s soccer team finished its season on Saturday, losing 3-1 to Otero Junior College in the first round of the Region IX tournament.
After falling behind 1-0, the Trappers tied it up in the 12th minute on a goal from David Perez Rubio.
But Otero (7-3-1) responded with goals in the 37th and 38th minute to push ahead.
The Trappers (4-5) finished seventh out of 13 teams in the Region IX conference.
Some of their season highlights included an 3-2 home win on April 7 over now seventh-ranked Casper College and a 1-0 win over Northeastern Junior College on April 24.
Haruki Yamazaki led the Trappers with five goals on the season. Matias Sandoval was the team’s top keeper, sporting a 1.63 goals against average and a .769% save percentage.
The Trapper women wrapped up their season on Friday with a 5-0 loss to Laramie College (11-1) in the first round of the Region IX tournament.
Northwest finished the season with a 1-11 record.
The Trappers lone win came in a 3-2 victory over Casper College on April 23.
In that game, Northwest was able to rally from a 2-1 deficit with two late goals from Shyley Hunter.
Kierra Cutright led the Trappers with three goals on the season.
