The young Cody boys basketball squad found its rhythm last week and reeled off two consecutive victories in as many nights to improve to 2-3 on the season.
The Broncs took down Park County rival Powell 53-49 Thursday night in Powell, and then turned around and held off a feisty Lovell Bulldogs team 55-50 on Friday night in their first home game of the year.
Freshman Grady McCarten led the way for the Broncs on Thursday night against Powell (1-4) with 13 points and six assists.
Kamden Niemann and Luke Talich each added 11 points as the Broncs shook off a slow start and the Panthers found success on the offensive glass early.
Senior guard Mitchell Schwab got the Broncs on the board in the first on a drive and finish to tie things up at 2-2 early on, but the Panthers started a 13-2 run the remainder of the quarter, helped out by some monster rebounding and a soft touch from senior big man Toran Graham.
“Powell did a great job early,” coach Jay McCarten said. “We forced them into some tough shots and their first points were off offensive rebounds. We turned the ball over early as well and that put us in a tough spot.”
Junior Wilkins Radakovich helped turn the tide in the second quarter after some dribble penetration and a short jumper got the Broncs to within nine at 15-6.
He followed that up with an offensive board and put back and the Broncs seemed to gather some steam. Grady McCarten nailed a jumper and Remy Broussard started altering some of the Panther shots under the rim.
“It felt really good getting that first win,” Radakovich said. “I didn’t think we were going to win there for a minute, but it turned out pretty well.”
Niemann added a shot from deep, and Eli Johnston added an offensive board and put back to help draw the Broncs to within 25-17 at the break.
Cody turned up the heat on defense to start things out in the third and immediately went down low to Talich who got to work in the post.
Radakovich found Grady McCarten for a triple and followed that assist with a post up and finish of his own to help bring Cody to within a basket at 31-29.
“Right after halftime my dad actually told me to just square up and pull the trigger and use my height to my advantage,” Radakovich said. “It worked out nicely.”
A minute into the final frame McCarten drained a field goal to put the Broncs up for the first time 38-37 and they would not trail again.
Another triple from Niemann and some clutch foul shooting from Talich helped hold off the Panthers in the final minutes.
Graham finished with 18 points for the Panthers, who were 0 for 12 from the arc on the night.
“I think our length can bother teams on their shots,” coach McCarten said. “But we need to guard better on the ball and understand that our length is an advantage. They are going to get it figured out.”
Schwab finished with five points for the Broncs. Robby Porter and Johnston each added two points.
Porter capped off a 7-0 Broncs run with a three-point play to start things out Friday night in the win against Lovell (2-4).
Cody seemed to be flowing early as they turned defense into offense and hounded the Bulldog ball handlers.
A Johnston shot from deep put the Broncs up 18-8 early in the second. He finished with three threes in the opening half on his way to 12 points on the night.
“We’ve been really trying to get our transition game going and pushing the ball up the floor before the defense has a chance to get back,” Johnston said. “Against Lovell we just had to sit down and not let their quick guards get into a rhythm.”
The Broncs finished a solid first half up 31-16 as they used that stifling defense and hot shooting to take control.
Talich and Porter started the third quarter strong to help build a 44-21 lead heading into the fourth.
Senior Blake Beardall hit from the baseline midway through the fourth to stop a Bulldog rally as Lovell mounted a furious comeback in the final moments.
Lovell outscored Cody 29-11 in the final frame, but it was a too little, too late for the visitors.
“Against Lovell I thought our kids were a little bit more ready to play,” coach McCarten said. “Part of that is they maybe learned a lesson against Powell. You can’t come out too relaxed or too amped up. There has to be that middle ground where you are ready to play.”
The Broncs will need to be ready to play Tuesday night when they host a sizzling Sheridan team. The visiting Broncs are 6-0 on the season and coming off a 20-point win against Rock Springs.
Tip off is set for 7 p.m. at CHS.
Cody will hit the road later in the week for matchups against Kelly Walsh and Riverton in a busy week of basketball.
