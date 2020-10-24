In its final match of the regular season, the Cody volleyball team swept Riverton to earn a conference victory.
The Fillies (11-7, 2-4) had defeated the Lady Wolverines 3-0 earlier in the season too and started strong Saturday. Cody went up 10-3 with kills by Grace Shaffer, Reece Niemann and Autumn Wilson and an ace by Kennedi Niemann during the run.
Riverton went on a run of its own through to pull within one at 10-9 and tied the game at 14, 15, 16, and 17. An ace by Kennedi and block by Shaffer and Reece gave the Fillies a slight advantage that they never relinquished. A kill by Reece set up game point and Lake Harrison got the final kill for a 25-21 victory.
Cody had an even better start in the second set, with multiple kills by Shaffer, Harrison and Wilson and Brittan Bower giving Cody an 11-5 lead. During a serving run by Reece, the Fillies scored seven more in a row to lead 19-5. Riverton finally got a kill to end the run and outscored Cody 9-6 to end the game, but the Fillies easily won 25-14.
The third set was closer early on but Cody still maintained the lead. Up 10-6, the Fillies went on a run, powered by strong play of middle Harrison with multiple kills to lead 17-9. The Lady Wolverines then outscored Cody 7-1 to make it 18-16. The Fillies took advantage of some Riverton miscues to lead 22-20 and closed out the game with three blocks from Bower and Harrison, Wilson and Harrison and Wilson to end the game 25-20.
