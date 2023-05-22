The Cody girls track team was paced by two state championship relay teams during the 4A State Track and Field Championships during the weekend in Casper.
Both the 4x800 and sprint medley relay squads took the top spot on the podium.
“We’ve had years together of building chemistry and trust, so everyone gives it their all knowing that the next person will too,” Ada Nelson said. “Being a part of those winning teams was a highlight of the season for me. I was so proud of each girl on every relay for giving their maximum effort and being team-oriented.”
The 4x800 meter relay of Kylie Silva, Ava Stafford, Taylen Stinson and Nelson dominated the race with a new state record time of 9:26.48. The group was 23 seconds ahead of the next finisher.
“It felt amazing to win the 4x800 meter relay again this year, and break the school and overall state record,” Ava Stafford said. “I am very proud of the girls on my relay team and the hard work they have put in throughout the season.”
The sprint medley relay came in with the top time in the state. Isabelle Paddock, Allie Broussard, Stinson and Nelson finished seven seconds ahead of the second-place team.
“The sprint medley and 4x800 relay wins were so exciting,” Stinson said. “I loved being on relays with such amazing girls, and being able to achieve the state record in the 4x800 was the highlight of my season for sure.”
The Fillies finished sixth as a team behind Cheyenne Central, Natrona, Sheridan, Kelly Walsh and Star Valley.
Nelson was the top individual finisher, taking second in both the 800 and 1,600.
“The 800 didn’t quite go as I was hoping,” she said. “I should have had a more aggressive start like normal, but it taught me a lesson that will help me in the future. But I was pleased with the 1,600. I’m still new to the race, and have lots of learning to do.”
Also finishing second was Laura Phillips in the discus with a mark of 123’09” on her fourth throw in the finals.
“The girl who got first threw the leading throw on her last throw of prelims, so early on and kept her lead,” she said. “I feel so honored and blessed to be able to finish my senior season this way. I’m so grateful for every opportunity that has brought me here, and so thankful for my coaches for sticking with me through the past couple years.”
Stinson finished strong in her individual events, taking third in the 1,600 and sixth in the 3,200.
“My 1,600 went great, it was a little stressful being boxed in the first two laps, but the key was staying calm and focusing on having a kick at the end,” she said. “I’m very happy with how I finished that race, I think it was an awesome end to my high school running career.”
Allie Broussard finished sixth in the 100 meter dash in 12.81.
“She told me she was trying to get under 13, right before the race and she finally broke that 13, which is getting down in the fast kid zone,” coach Bret Engdahl said. “That was great to see.”
Finishing seventh was Ava Stafford in the 800.
“I was happy with my individual races, and set a new PR in the 800 meter run,” Stafford said. “I am so thankful for my teammates and coaches who have supported me throughout the season.”
Kenzie Ratcliff also took seventh in high jump. Engdahl said third-11th places in high jump all cleared 5’.
“It was good competition,” he said. “She had some good attempts of 5’2”. I thought she was going to leave it out there and didn’t quite do it.”
4A State Track and Field Championships
100 meter dash – 6. Allie Broussard 12.81, 12. Isabelle Paddock 13.24.
400 meter dash – 14. Keira Jackson 1:02.33, 16. Ava Stafford 1:04.00
800 meter run – 2. Ada Nelson 2:14.45, 7. Ava Stafford 2:23.28, 11. Zelma Rudd 2:28.07, 14. Kylie Silva 2:29.89
1,600 meter run – 2. Ada Nelson 5:09.83, 3. Taylen Stinson 5:15.12, 16. Zelma Rudd 5:45.63, 18. Kylie Silva 5:53.08.
3,200 meter run – 6. Taylen Stinson 11:40.43, 11. Sadie Jackson 12:13.22, 15. Sunday Schuh 12:39.74, 18. Elisa Wachob 12:46.27.
300 meter hurdles – 11. Gracie Buck 49.09.
100 meter hurdles – 15. Callie Shelton 17.24.
4x100 meter relay – 10. Cody (Molly Buckles, Gracie Buck, Isabelle Paddock, Allie Broussard 52.76.
4x800 meter relay – 1. Cody (Kylie Silva, Ava Stafford, Taylen Stinson, Ada Nelson) 9:26.48.
Sprint medley relay – 1. Cody (Isabelle Paddock, Allie Broussard, Taylen Stinson, Ada Nelson) 4:12.26.
Pole vault – 10. Kelsey Pomajzl 9-6, 11. Hailey Holeman 9-6.
High jump – 7. Kenzie Ratcliff 5-00.00, 9. Allison Gee 5-00.00, 15. Rainey Powell 4-08.00
Long jump – 10. Hayley Pearson-Horner 15-9.50, 12. Gracie Buck 15-6, 16. Allison Gee 14-10.
Shot put – 11. Laura Phillips 34-07.00
Discus – 2. Laura Phillips 123-09.
