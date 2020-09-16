Cody’s Colter Ellis has made himself well-known in the local area for a number of different pursuits.
Whether it be for music directing at the Cody Nite Rodeo, competing on the high school rodeo circuit, skiing feats at Sleeping Giant Ski Area, training horses or entrepreneurship through his own clothing company, the 18-year-old is passionate about living life to the fullest.
Now Ellis will be saddling for a new adventure at Frank Phillips College in Borger, Texas, where he has earned a full-ride rodeo scholarship. Ellis will compete in calf roping and team roping for the Plainsmen.
He is the winner of 12 junior state rodeo championships, although his past season was a little unusual.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions he missed most of the spring and summer rodeo season and was unable to qualify solely off the three National High School Rodeo events that were held the previous fall. But he will be taking valuable momentum from a 15th place finish in team roping at the National Little Britches Association Finals in July. He also took 24th in tie-down roping.
“I was pretty happy,” he said.
Amanda Brengle, who’s daughter Bridger Brengle competed with Ellis in ribbon roping at the finals this year, said she isn’t surprised about the path he has taken.
“I’ve noticed a couple of things that really make Colter stand out next to other young rodeo athletes – his discipline and his coachability,” she said. “He practices more than anybody I know. Just as important, he’s really good about asking his mentors and teachers what he could be doing better and he listens when he gets feedback, positive or negative.”
Ellis has competed in rodeo since age 6, and said he’ll never forget the day, playing in the back of his parent’s vehicle with a toy truck, when they asked him if he wanted to participate in the sport.
“We are really proud of him and so excited for him to see his dreams coming true after so much hard work,” his mother Melanie Ellis said. “The scholarship is a huge blessing and we are grateful to Frank Phillips College for this opportunity, and also grateful to all those individuals and local businesses who have supported him over the last 12 years.”
College rodeo is governed by the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association, which has ruled each region can decide if it will have rodeo in the fall. The southwest region Frank Phillips competes in has given the green light to competition besides postponing the first rodeo of the season.
“Really, really excited,” Ellis said.
At Frank Phillips he will be coached by Kaylee Moyer, one of the only female rodeo head coaches in the nation and a multiple-time regional champion and College National Rodeo Finals reserve all-around champion. Ellis said he has known her since he was in middle school, introduced through Moyer’s parents who were ministry chaplains at the National Junior High and High School rodeos.
“Ever since I met her I thought she wanted nothing to do with me,” Ellis said with a laugh. “But she ended up being the one who offered me a full-ride.”
Ellis said Moyer runs a tight ship, making her athletes do push-ups in practice and run laps if they swear.
“I think boot camp would be a good way to describe how she runs her practices,” he said.
Ellis took a campus visit last December and said he was welcomed with open arms. They even let him jump in on a practice and tie some calves.
“It’s a solid crew,” he said, “everyone there is so dedicated.”
He will be competing in the same region as his Nite Rodeo right-hand man, announcer Ty Rhodes, who is on the rodeo team at Cisco College, also in Texas.
Although he is moving up to a higher level of competition, Ellis said he isn’t concerned, planning to take it slow and stick to the same fundamentals that brought him to where he is today. He said he’s not afraid to get a little cocky or enter his “groovebox” in order to gain confidence for both his rodeo runs and show entertainment.
“That’s when I can do the best I can do at whatever I’m doing at that time,” Ellis said.
Ellis worked four different jobs this past summer, including bunkhouse foreman at the Cody Cowboy Church, where he also lived.
“I’m looking forward to going to college so I can sleep,” he joked.
In all seriousness, Ellis said he’s looking forward to focusing solely on rodeo and class. He will study agricultural business in school.
“For what I want to do in life it would just help me out a lot,” Ellis said. “With the business part, that goes right into rodeo, right into music and production. The agriculture, that just opens a door for going to the feedlot, going into ranching as another backup plan.”
But his main plan for now is making the National Finals Rodeo by 2023 and eventually winning two world championships in both calf roping and team roping. He said he plans to pursue music and announcing after he retires from competing in rodeo.
A flash card he looks at every day serves as a reminder for his long term goals.
“You have to know what you’re going after and continue to keep just everyday punching for it,” he said.
