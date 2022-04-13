The Meeteetse track team may be small, but it made some noise at its home meet on Friday, and then Saturday at the Shoshoni High School Invite.
Thrower Jaycee Ervin continued her strong start to the season with a discus throw of 83-00.50 to win at her home meet.
She topped that with a throw of 94 feet, 1 inch to take first on Saturday in Shoshoni.
Her shot put of 24-00.5 was good enough for third at her home meet.
She topped that again on Saturday with a 27-02 to again land third.
Dace Bennett flew to first in the long jump for the boys with a leap of 19-07.5 in Shoshoni, and that was after a first place finish in the triple jump in Meeteetse with a 40-07.
He was also part of a 4x100 relay team along with Kiernan Erhart, Sam Hollinger and Kalvin Erickson that finished first in both meets.
Erickson also cleared 9-00 for second in pole vault and fourth in the 400 meter dash on Saturday.
Meeteetse Invite
Girls
100 meter dash: 3. Kennedi Johnson, 13.75.
200 meter dash: 3. Johnson, 28.99.
Long jump: 2. Johnson, 13-09.50.
Shot put: 3. Jaycee Ervin, 24-00.50. 9. Jasmine Barnett, 18-00.
Discus: 1. Ervin 83-00.50. 6. Barnett, 47-03.
Boys
100 meter dash: 7. Kiernan Erhart, 12.46. T9. Lewis Hesselbacher, 12.59. 13. Sam Hollinger, 12.75.
400 meter dash: 2. Kalvin Erickson, 57.88.
4x100 meter relay: 1. Meeteetse (Erhart, Hollinger, Erickson, Dace Bennett), 48.72.
Pole vault: 7. Erickson 8-00.
Long jump: 3. Erhart, 17-09.50. 5. 16-10.25.
Triple jump: 1. Bennett, 40-07.
Shoshoni High School Invite
Girls
Shot put: 3. Jaycee Ervin, 27-02. 20. Jasmine Barnett, 18.10.50.
Discus: 1. Ervin, 94-01. 21. Barnett, 50-07.
100 meter dash: 5. Kennedi Johnson, 14.44.
200 meter dash: 4. Johnson, 31.41.
Long jump: 7. Johnson, 13-02.
Boys
Long jump: 1. Dace Bennett, 19-07.50. 10. Lewis Hesselbacher, 16-00.
Pole vault: T2. Kalvin Erickson, 9-00.
100 meter dash: 11. Hesselbacher, 13.05. 12. Kiernan Erhart, 13.06.
4x100 meter relay: 1. Meeteetse (Erhart, Sam Hollinger, Erickson, Bennett), 49.10.
400 meter dash: 4. Erickson, 57.96.
300 meter hurdles: 2. Hollinger, 48.11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.