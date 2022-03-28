After battling through plenty of adversity throughout the season, the Cody Fillies JV team finished off a 4-15 campaign with a big win against Riverton.
“I felt in that game the players really started to show their understanding of the game concepts and were making decisions based off of previous experiences,” coach Jill Lynn said. “We took the lead early and we managed to stay in control the whole way.”
The Fillies spent much of the year having to share a lot of the freshmen and sophomore players in order to have enough players to compete.
“There were games in which we were managing the number of quarters to make sure we could complete a four-quarter game for both the frosh/sophomore game and the JV game against some of the 4A schools,” Lynn said.
Everyone earned plenty of playing time and showed plenty of progress considering the final game against a talented Riverton team.
Another standout performance this year was the second match up against Powell, as the Fillies jumped out to an 11-point lead at home and maintained that through the first half.
“This was a huge improvement after losing to them earlier in the season by 30 points,” Lynn said. “But the game against Riverton was a wonderful way to end the season and every player was able to contribute to the victory.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.