The Cody High School boys golf team capped a stellar season with a second place finish Saturday at the 3A state golf tournament in Evanston.
The Broncs finished with 659 strokes over the two-day invite, only behind champs Worland (620 strokes). Riverton was a close third with 665 strokes.
As at conference, junior Hunter Hall was Cody’s top scorer, carding an 81 on Saturday for a two-day total of 158, good for seventh overall individually. Senior Carter Schutzman was four strokes back in ninth place with a two-day total of 162 after hitting 80 on Saturday.
Senior Logan Schutzman finished 13th with a 168, including an 85 Saturday.
