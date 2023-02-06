The Cody girls basketball team continued to prove it is the team to beat in the 4A conference this season as it took down Star Valley and Jackson on the road easily over the weekend.
The Fillies rolled over Star Valley 55-30 on Thursday and trounced Jackson 81-12 on Friday to improve to 13-0 on the season, 3-0 in conference play.
The Fillies actually found themselves down to Star Valley in the first quarter on Friday, but not for long.
Ally Boysen hauled in an offensive board and laid it back up to answer a pair of Lady Braves free throws and tie things at 2.
She then hit Molly Hays for an open layup, converted on a spin move in the lane, got a steal and forced a jump ball within in the first two minutes of action to give the Fillies the lead.
“It was a little bit of the same formula and consistency this weekend,” coach Chris Wagner said. “Ally continued how she has been playing. Kennedi (Niemann) and Molly were the same and Ellie Talich was big for us with Jessa Lynn gone and Reece (Niemann) sitting out most of the Jackson game with a hurt knee.”
After Star Valley tied things up at 4 in the first, the Fillies went off on a 18-0 run that didn’t end until the second quarter.
Hays, drained a pair of threes in the second and Victory Buck added another to put the Fillies up 31-10.
Boysen finished the first half with another strong move and finish down low and Cody led 33-10 at halftime.
Hays ended the first half with 12 points on her way to 20 for the game. Boysen finished with six, Kennedi Niemann five, Buck three, Talich three and Reece Niemann two.
“We just focused on playing our game and executing our offense,” Boysen said. “We had some really good ball movement and everyone was getting touches.”
The Fillies added an 11-0 run to start the second half and they continued to dominate in the paint as Kennedi Niemann drained a three.
Cody led 44-10 midway through the third and cruised from there.
While Star Valley didn’t have much luck stopping the Fillies, Jackson had no luck at all on Saturday.
Hays started things out with a three and a layup.
Kennedi Niemann added a steal and layup and Buck drilled a triple.
A Boysen offensive board and put back made it 17-0 Fillies early in the first quarter, and nothing got better for Jackson from there.
They hit a three at the end of the first to trail 23-5 heading into the second.
“I thought we moved the ball really well and everyone stepped up and played very well,” Hays said.
The Fillies outscored Jackson 57-7 after a quarter.
“Jackson has a lot of bad things going on for them right now,” Wagner said. “And again Ellie Talich was big for us in this game. She plays our style, runs the floor well and can make some really athletic moves.”
Everyone will look to step up again during a busy week of action for the Fillies.
They head to Natrona County on Tuesday and then host Evanston and Green River this weekend at Sweitzer Gym.
