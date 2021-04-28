The Cody Wrestling Club was one of the better teams at USA State in Casper on April 16-18, with several wrestlers earning high placings in a 42-team tournament.
Cody brought 48 wrestlers to state, the second-most of any team, finishing 14th in freestyle, 11th in folkstyle and 11th in Greco-Roman.
Two Cody wrestlers won triple crowns – a top finish in all three categories. Ashten Hubbs (female 14U 136-145) captured all three titles, as did Logan Barton (14U 187).
Cody state results
Rennan Moss (8U 43) - 6th folkstyle
Tyce Grant (8U 56) - 4th Greco-Roman
Isaac Kosmann (8U 85) - 1st freestyle, 2nd folkstyle, 1st Greco-Roman
Stevie French (female 10U 70-80) - 3rd folkstyle
Jordyn White (female 10U 70-80) - 4th folkstyle
Josh Hernandez (10U 71) - 4th freestyle, 5th folkstyle, 1st Greco-Roman
Bryton Grant (10U 77) - 4th folkstyle
Caysin Lewis (10U 93) - 6th folkstyle
Kayson Grant (12U 70) - 3rd freestyle, 2nd folkstyle
Bobby Hernandez (12U 70) - 6th freestyle, 3rd folkstyle, 3rd Greco-Roman
Tommy Sitz (12U 92) - 4th folkstyle
Josie Becker (Female 12U 100-110) - 2nd folkstyle, 1st Greco-Roman
Trent Loran (12U 135) - 5th folkstyle
Gabe Grant (14U 97) - 3rd freestyle, 2nd folkstyle, 1st Greco-Roman
Kannon Grant (14U 102) - 2nd freestyle, 3rd folkstyle
Syrus Bates (14U 114) - 5th folkstyle
Alex Sitz (14U 125) - 5th folkstyle
Ashten Hubbs (14U 149) - 5th freestyle, 6th folkstyle
Ashten Hubbs (female 14U 136-145) - 1st freestyle, 1st folkstyle, 1st Greco-Roman
Anker Stuart (14U 165) - 2nd freestyle, 4th folkstyle
Logan Barton (14U 187) - 1st freestyle, 1st folkstyle, 1st Greco-Roman
Charlie Becker (14U 187) - 3rd folkstyle, 3rd Greco-Roman
Lucas Loran (14U 250) - 4th folkstyle
Taylor Baggs (16U 106) - 6th folkstyle
Trey Smith (16U 106) - 2nd folkstyle
Holden Bankert (16U 138) - 4th freestyle, 4th folkstyle, 4th Greco-Roman
Trenten Hubbs (16U 145) - 2nd freestyle, 4th folkstyle, 2nd Greco-Roman
Warren Sorensen (16U 160)- 2nd folkstyle
Other wrestlers at state
8U - Trace Dunnam, Ryder Gideon, Eli Gideon, Tanner White, and Landon Blakenship.
10U - Austin Dunnam, Dominic Glass, Walter Geer, John Sitz, Jordyn White, and Isiah Doane. 12U- Tevyn Bates and Jaxson French
14U - Lance Baggs, Kort Sorensen, Loomis Alexander, Myles Hensley, Jayden Dinehart, and Cinch Dalton.
