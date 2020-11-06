The Cody football team earned a trip to the 3A state championship Friday, beating Powell 21-0 at Spike Vannoy Field.
The only catch is that "trip" will take them right back to the same field as the championship will be played in Cody next weekend thanks to the Broncs' No. 1 seed.
For Cody (9-1), the game hinged significantly on the second quarter, where a scoring explosion gave them all their points.
The Broncs defense continued its stout ways, holding their rival scoreless for the second straight game.
Powell (7-3) pushed all the way to the Cody 2-yard line at the end of the third but the Broncs held the Panthers from gaining any ground on four consecutive plays, forcing a crucial turnover-on-downs with 10:36 remaining.
Drew Trotter led the Broncs with a touchdown and 80 total yards. Cody Phillips chipped in a score and 46 rushing yards.
The teams traded possession in the first quarter with no score.
Nic Talich got the Broncs started at 10:19 in the second when he found a gaping hole in the defense to scamper off a 28-yard TD run through completely untouched. Despite a bobbled hold Jackson Gail nailed the PAT to make it 7-0.
On their next offensive possession quarterback Caleb Pryor found Trotter with a 40-yard TD reception on a corner route with 8:06 left in the second to complete the five play, 74-yard drive. Gail hit the PAT to make it 14-0.
The Broncs continued to shut the Panthers down on defense and got in another drive before halftime.
On the second play from scrimmage, Phillips broke out for a 42-yard rush to the left for a 21-0 lead with 59.9 seconds left in the second.
Powell did drive into the red zone after a fumble recovery, but a Devyn Engdahl interception ended the threat and the teams hit the locker rooms.
Pryor was 5-for-10 with 130 passing yards, the most yards he has thrown in any half this season.
Phillips led the Broncs on the ground 49 rushing yards while Luke Talich had 65 receiving yards.
The Broncs held the Panthers to only 38 total yards.
In the second half neither team could much going offensively but Powell had its chances on a few different occasions. Luckily the Broncs defense gave their team more than enough security to carry out the win.
Early in the fourth on the Panthers next drive following Cody's big goal line stop, QB Landon Lengfelder completed one four down conversion. Facing fourth down again on the next set of downs, Lengfelder broke past the first down marker on a sneak, but then travelled backwards while moving horizontally across the field to evade a tackle, and was pushed out of bounds behind the first down marker.
The stop killed what little momentum Powell had left and returned Cody the ball with about six minutes remaining.
Neither team threatened after that and the Broncs kneeled it out as time expired.
Cody finished with 323 total yards. Pryor was 8-for-16 with 152 passing yards.
Lengfelder was 7-for-20 with 114 passing yards.
Powell committed 11 penalties while Cody had seven.
The Broncs will play in the state championship against Jackson (9-1) Saturday at Spike Vannoy Field. Cody beat Jackson 48-6 when last they played Oct. 23.
It will be the first state championship played in Cody since 1991, when the Broncs beat Star Valley 25-7 to win the 3A crown.
If the Broncs can win against Jackson, it will be their second state title in the last four seasons.
