The Cody freshman boys basketball team finished the season 13-6.
“It was a good group of young men who were very coachable,” coach Mike Thompson said. “I encourage them to keep working on their game and getting stronger because the competition steps up as they go up to JV and varsity.”
The Broncs opened the season with a 52-41 win over the Shoshoni JV. Jace Jarrett finished with 15 points, Eli Johnston had 12 and Ben Stewart 11.
Cody then defeated Worland 76-47. Stewart had 18 points, Lukus Morris 15, and Trey Schroeder and Dominic Spomer 12.
Against Lovell, the Broncs won 59-56. Stewart and Jarrett had 11 points, Spomer 10 and Johnson eight.
Cody defeated Rocky Mountain 50-19. Jacob Ball had nine points, Schroeder six, Connor Moss five and Wyatt Stevens four.
The Broncs first loss came against Powell, 57-53. Spomer and Stewart had 11 points, and Morris, Schroeder, Johnston and Jarrett six.
They then defeated Burlington JV 82-42. Spomer scored 18, Johnston 14, Schroeder 11 and Morris 10. Against the Burlington freshmen, Cody won 50-31.
Cody defeated Riverton 48-44. Spomer scored 14 points, Johnston nine, Schroeder eight and Moss five.
Against Worland the Broncs won 52-39. Spomer had 11 points, Jarrett nine and Johnston and Morris eight.
Cody lost to the Natrona sophomores 48-47. Logan Class had 13 points, Stewart 10, and Schroeder and Spomer six.
The Broncs defeated the Rock Springs sophomores 69-54. Stewart had 16, Morris 12 and Spomer eight.
The Greybull JV defeated Cody 70-64. Schroeder had 18, Stewart 14, Johnston nine and Moss eight. The Broncs also lost to Star Valley 58-37. Stewart had 10 points.
They then defeated Jackson 62-31. Moss finished with 13, Class 10, Johnston nine and Jarrett eight.
Against Green River, the Broncs won 62-28. Moss had 19, Morris 14 and Stewart six.
Cody lost to Powell 61-39. Class and Schroeder had eight and Braydin Ray six.
Natrona sophomores defeated the Broncs 62-38. Ball finished with nine, Class eight and Stewart six.
The Broncs defeated Worland 62-42. Johnston finished with 14 points, Schroeder 12, and Jarrett, Ray and Class nine.
In their final game against Riverton, the Broncs won 46-43. Moss finished with eight points, and Schroder, Jarrett, Johnston and Class seven.
