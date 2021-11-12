The Cody Broncs beat Jackson 41-24 Friday in Laramie to win their second consecutive 3A state football championship.
Cody returned three interceptions for touchdowns in the win.
Remy Broussard had one pick six for the Broncs. Matt Nelson finished the day with two interceptions for touchdowns.
Cody led 14-10 at halftime.
