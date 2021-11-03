Kalvin Erickson picked off a Midwest pass attempt on the opening possession of the game and returned it for a touchdown to set the tone for a dominating defensive performance and a 60-0 rout for Meeteetse in the opening round of the 1A 6-man playoffs on Friday in Midwest.
The Longhorns put 52 points on the board in the first half to shut the door on the Oilers and advance in the bracket.
“We just flowed very well on their runs,” Longhorn Joe Pina said, who finished with 12 tackles and a sack on the evening. “We were able to get off blocks pretty well.”
Later in the opening quarter, quarterback Dace Bennett found Erickson for a long catch and run that helped set up Bennett’s 17-yard scoring run to put the ’Horns up 12-0.
Bennett then found Mickel Ogden on a 33-yard touchdown strike early in the second quarter to put Meeteetse up 20-0.
“Offensively we were running routes very efficiently and our run game was there,” Bennett said. “We didn’t have the blocking in this game like we’ve been having, so going into this week we know we need to block better and control the tempo on offense.”
The offense showed plenty of tempo the remainder of the second quarter.
With a 28-0 lead in the second, a tackle by Luukas Ryhti forced Midwest into a fourth and long at their own 2-yard line.
Midwest then seemed to hit the panic button and attempted a fake punt from their own end zone that gained nothing.
Jonathan Blessing then ran in for a 2-yard score that put the Longhorns up 36-0.
“The defense was making big plays which led to great field position all game,” Bennett said. “We really didn’t get to showcase our offense.”
The following Midwest possession ended with a Bennett interception return for a touchdown to put Meeteetse up 44-0.
The first half scoring ended on a short touchdown run by Lewis Hasselbacher to make it 52-0 as the defense continued to put up a wall against the Oilers.
“Our defense has really stepped up these past few games,” Ogden said. “Holding any team to zero points is a challenge. We’ve said all year that our offense is going to score, so defense has to be the main priority.”
Kiernan Ehrhart-Mukiibi was on the receiving end of the second Bennett touchdown toss of the night, this time a 56-yarder in the third quarter to put the ’Horns up 60-0.
The Longhorns needed just 113 yards rushing and another 119 through the air to put up 60 points on the Oilers.
The win sets up a rematch with top-ranked and undefeated Little Snake River who advanced after a 62-8 win over Kaycee.
It makes for a final four that consists of teams all out of the West.
“The West is really strong this year,” coach Zeb Hagen said. “I think that showed with a clean sweep in the playoffs.”
A win over the Rattlers on Friday would put the Longhorns in the championship game for the second consecutive season.
Little Snake River beat Meeteetse on Oct. 9 in Baggs 29-23 in a matchup that went right down to the wire.
“It comes down to being a little more consistent offensively at times and building on our defense from this win,” Hagen said. “Snake played really good defense, but we had two or three drives where we should have gotten some more points on the board.”
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on Friday.
