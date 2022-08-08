Ready in the chutes, Kathryn Sauerwein said it’s the moment just before the gate opens that she rides for.
The Cody native has spent the last year competing in saddle bronc in the Women’s Ranch Bronc Championship Association.
“I think that’s probably my favorite part is that really big adrenaline rush as you’re crawling on your horse to nod your head,” she said. “It’s overwhelming at times.”
It was almost a year ago that she got on her first horse – on Aug. 12 in Carbondale, Colo.
“I’ve always wanted to do it but was too scared to do it and a bunch of people told me that I couldn’t, so I finally was like, ‘You know what, no, I’m going do this and see if I can and try to prove everybody wrong,” she said.
Sauerwein was the only woman in the competition against three men. She made her eight seconds and ended up winning with a 72-point ride.
“I was nervous,” she said. “As I nodded my head on my first ride I’m pretty sure I peed my pants a little bit. But after that first ride, I just kind of fell in love with it, so I stuck with it.”
In the summer, Sauerwein spends time training colts, which she says helped her at that first rodeo.
“Training colts teaches you your center of balance because you never know when a colt is going to blow up on you,” she said. “And compared to coming out of the chute you know that horse is going to buck so it’s just like that center of gravity.”
Growing up, Sauerwein spent time competing in junior barrel racing at the Cody Nite Rodeo. She ran a few times in open barrels before her horse went lame. She then got busy with high school activities including track and cross country. After graduating in 2018 she signed to run for Trinidad State Community College in Colorado.
“I ran for a year and a half when Covid hit,” she said. “I knew that I would struggle a lot doing online classes because I’m the type of learner that needs to be in the classroom so I can ask questions and get the help I need.”
So she decided to take a break from school.
The following week after her first bronc ride, she was invited to participate in the finals for the Carbondale rodeo. She drew a spinner.
“I didn’t know how to ride a horse that spins coming out of the chute so I ended up getting bucked around like a Raggedy Ann doll and hit the ground and was stepped on,” she said.
Sauerwein decided she wanted to stick with bronc riding though and attended a school in Humble, Texas, put on by the Women’s Ranch Bronc Championships Association. At the three-day school she learned how to properly saddle a horse, get off with the help of a pickup man and use a bucking machine.
“Since it was so hot in the evenings we would buck horses,” she said.
After the school she began participating in Trail to Cheyenne Rodeos. She traveled to Dickinson, N.D., and won, then attended another three-day school there to hone her skills. She placed second at White Earth, N.D., and then won again at Bottineau, N.D.
At the Black Hills Roundup in Belle Fourche, S.D., she rode the second and third day of the rodeo, placing second. She also won a rodeo in Texas.
Sauerweins’s top placings during the season meant she was the first to qualify for Team USA as part of the world championships. She was also named Rookie of the Year.
“It’s pretty awesome,” she said. “I worked pretty hard all year long.”
She said with about 20 women in the association everyone is supportive of one another, with everyone cheering each other on and wanting to see each other succeed.
“It’s actually really nice to ride with a group of girls like that because girls in other sports can sometimes tend to be stuck up and not as supportive,” she said. “It’s a really good feeling to have girls behind your back wanting to see you succeed and to grow in a sport like this.”
On July 23-24 during Cheyenne Frontier Days, Sauerwein was one of 12 women to participate in the Trail to Cheyenne Women’s Ranch Bronc World Finals. Six women from the U.S., three from Canada and two for Australia competed.
“This is actually my very first time ever being at Cheyenne,” she said. “I’ve never even gotten to watch so it’s a whole new experience for me. I’ve always dreamed as a little girl that I wanted to come over to Cheyenne Frontier Days and barrel race. But now I’m over here riding broncs so it’s even better.”
Sauerwein was unable to cover either of her horses but enjoyed the experience.
“They had some pretty rank horses, I enjoyed them,” she said. “I didn’t even notice the crowd. I was so excited to get on my horse and felt all that adrenaline like nothing else mattered. It was me and my horse, my ride.”
She plans to continue to ride for at least the next few years, hoping to win a world championship title.
“It’s something that I truly love and I truly enjoy,” she said. “Almost like as soon as you nod your head you just leave everything that’s been built up on your shoulders in the arena and I feel ten times better than I did before I got on my horse.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.