In today’s hunting world, unless you’re into archery, the terminal end of your efforts is accomplished by a small lead and gilding metal object or mono-metal piece of your equipment called a bullet. I tend to simplify and to my unlettered mind, those small pieces of metal, although dozens of types exist, come mainly under the heading of “premium” or just old-fashioned “Cup and Core” everyday bullets. For handguns add old-fashioned cast lead bullets.
The main difference between those store bought rifle bullets and those cast lead handgun bullets is simple. Rifle bullets are designed to expand and lose their energy (or transfer it) in the target critter. Cast lead handgun bullets generally just punch a big hole in the critter. The end result is usually the same.
As for premium rifle bullets, most of which are considerably more expensive than run of the mill cup and core bullets, some folks think they are needed for all forms of hunting and spend a lot of time and/or money finding their perfect all-around bullet for every use. Granted, occasional premium bullets come close to this goal, mostly those picked due to their ability to expand widely, penetrate deeply and retain more weight during this “expansion/penetration” portion of the terminal end of their mission and deliver, when recovered, that so called perfect mushroom shape. Also understood, because of the mistaken “lead in the gut pile” attitude, some state legislatures have mandated the use of nothing but premium mono-metal bullets in certain areas of their states. I’m sure more mis-direction on this level is still to come.
Personally, I much prefer the less costly old-fashioned Cup and Core bullets and yes, expense is part of that preference. Yet another reason is that they work. But please understand that even in the rarified atmosphere of ballistics, forensics and such, there is no free lunch. Bullet expansion limits penetration. Rapid expansion limits penetration drastically. Moderate expansion promotes superior penetration. It’s not just big holes that kill critters, but big holes with penetration through most of the target medium. Too wide of a front, from excessive expansion, can limit penetration and keep your bullet from reaching the critter’s vitals.
Conversely, if complete penetration were the only criterion, we’d all be using solids. You know, the ultra tough, non exanding bullets pro hunters use to back up their paying customers when hunting dangerous game. Some are made of steel with lead cores or brass with a metal core or even solid copper, but despite their construction differences, they all work inside various parameters.
But the differences between bullet types can be vital. While several feet of penetration may be required to kill a rhino or elephant, an elk usually requires less than two feet of penetration. A big mule deer even less. Moose, give or take with the species, more or less. Also consider the fact that different animals have differences in their muscle tissue. Bears have a much denser tissues and stouter bone structures than, say, elk or deer.
I’ve used the more economical “Cup and core” bullets by makers like Hornady, Seirra, Speer and such for decades and have killed hundreds of big and small game animals with them. Mostly I used Hornady’s, but that was because for years I had an old school chum who worked for the Hornady plant in Grand Island, Neb., and my costs for any of their bullets were minimal. Since he’s now departed this vale of tears and gone on to happier hunting grounds, I still use Hornady’s, but only because they’ve always worked for me. On rare occasions, I’ll branch out and use other brands. Like Nosler partitions.
Speaking of moose, which I did in a previous paragraph, that’s the critter that inspired old man Nosler to develop those partition style bullets. As the story goes, at close range the conventional Cup and Core bullets he was using simply disintegrated after a short range shot at the mud-caked shoulder of a rutting bull moose. No penetration at all. Nosler felt he could build a better bullet. He did.
One example of my using those expensive but effective Nosler bullets would be when loading for the .243 caliber rifle Sandi used to use on everything. It all started after a learning episode we experienced after a long day of hunting by hiking the foothills west of Meeteetse, with no tangible results. We were on top of a semi-flat mesa, resting and catching our breath preparatory to heading back to the truck in the dwindling light. About 600 yards south of us, three decent buck muleys sauntered out from the head of the wooded ravine they had been bedded down in and were slowly grazing upslope.
Since we had plenty of light left, we sat still and watched them. Unfortunately there was no way to get closer as nothing but grass, gravel and the occasional sage brush bush separated us and them. So we stayed where we were. Fortunately the deer eventually moved close enough that we could tell one of them was a big boy with a nice rack. Sandi was watching them through her scope so I asked her if she thought she could tag the big one from where we were. It was a calm afternoon, we had been resting for around a half hour, and she had a steady rest over a large rock.
I watched through the binoculars as she settled in for the shot. A few nano-seconds after the report of the shot, the buck staggered and crow hopped for several yards. The bullet hit the big buck in the lungs, but farther back than ideal. The deer was dead, but it would take awhile. Not wanting to excite the deer, we sat and waited for further developments. Within a few seconds the smaller pair of bucks started moving upslope, apparently intent on finding a safer area. The wounded buck followed. By the time they had disappeared over the ridge, it was too dark to follow so I told Sandi I’d find her buck in the morning.
Early the next morning I started out tracking the three deer over the full length of the plateau of the previous evening. For some reason I kept bumping into coyotes everywhere, but, to avoid spooking the deer, if still alive, I didn’t shoot any of them. Probably over two dozen coyotes were bumped on my march across the top of the mountain. On the other edge, about a mile from the edge of the vertical stuff, I found Sandi’s buck, dead. All that was left of the deer was pieces of hide, the head and horns and some miscellaneous bones scattered. I thought penetration should have been complete and was voicing said opinion to a recent acquaintance, an old friend of the landowners who was rumored to work special projects for our then president, projects that took him south of the border. An extremely adept rifleman and pistolero. He took the expanded slug, looked it over, looked me straight in the eye and asked me, “Just exactly where did this bullet fail?” Okay, my bad. Open mouth and insert foot.
Understand, that if you have the recovered bullet from whatever game animal, it indeed did work. And by and large, inexpensive (relatively) cup and core bullets have always worked for me, even when driven at moderate velocities. But neither Sandi nor I take long range shots these days. It’s not worth the heartburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.