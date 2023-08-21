In today’s hunting world, unless you’re into archery, the terminal end of your efforts is accomplished by a small lead and gilding metal object or mono-metal piece of your equipment called a bullet. I tend to simplify and to my unlettered mind, those small pieces of metal, although dozens of types exist, come mainly under the heading of “premium” or just old-fashioned “Cup and Core” everyday bullets. For handguns add old-fashioned cast lead bullets. 

