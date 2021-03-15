The Cody girls basketball team made history Friday, advancing to the state title game for the first time in program history.
The Fillies fell 52-37 to Cheyenne East on Saturday in the 4A State Championship game in Casper.
Despite the loss, it was still a stellar season for Cody (17-6). A group of girls, only one of whom had experience playing in the state tournament, first upset the top-ranked team and routed its semifinal opponent on the way to final.
“It was so fun, just the atmosphere and all the things going on at state was just an awesome experience,” said senior Brittan Bower, who credited the offseason work the players did as a key to this year’s success. “To make it as far as we did and do what we did, we have nothing to be ashamed of. I will remember the relationships I’ve had with the girls. This is a really special team.”
Just a year after finishing with a 8-14 and missing out on a state berth, the Fillies were solid from the start, going 2-1 in the opening tournament and continuing to rack up early wins in nonconference play. Cody was able to take down almost every team it faced except Natrona, even avenging an earlier loss to Star Valley with a win in the West Regional to secure the No. 3 seed at state.
“I am unbelievably proud of this team and what they accomplished this season,” coach Chris Wagner said. “We had different players step up in big moments all throughout the season and that is what you would expect from a group of girls who enjoy working hard together and want to see each other succeed. We had a great coaching staff this season and I am so thankful for Jill (Lynn), Sam (Buck) and Sam (Holm) for their contributions all year, especially during this postseason run.”
Cheyenne East 52, Cody 37
The Fillies run culminated with the Saturday afternoon game against East, which had defeated Thunder Basin in the East Regional championship to clinch a top state seed.
Against the Lady Thunderbirds, senior Torrie Schutzman led the way with 13 points on four three pointers and freshman Molly Hays tallied 10. Sophomore Kennedi Niemann scored seven and Bower added four points.
Cody started the scoring Saturday with a free throw by Schutzman and a fast break layup by Hays to take a 3-0 lead. The rest of the first was all East (20-2). The Lady Thunderbirds took advantage of Filly turnovers and offensive rebounds and built a 12-3 lead going into the second quarter.
Schutzman started the second with a trey to cut the Cheyenne lead to six, but Cody continued to struggle on the scoreboard as, aside from another Schutzman trey midway through, Cheyenne kept the lead, going ahead 21-11 on a Lady Thunderbirds 3-pointer. Niemann stopped the slide with a late jumper and after a pair of Cheyenne free throws, Hays responded in kind to make it 23-13 with 37 seconds left in the half. Cody couldn’t stop a late trey from Cheyenne though, and went into the half trailing 26-13.
In the third, it was Cheyenne that opened with a trey. Cody was able to hold off Lady Thunderbirds’ scorers for stretches but couldn’t rally. After Ally Boysen briefly cut the lead to 15 late in third with a layup, Cheyenne responded with one of its own to enter the fourth ahead 37-20.
“Cheyenne was a really good team,” Bower said. “There were definitely aspects of the game we could’ve done better, but they put a lot of pressure on our guards, posts and they rebound really well.”
After Cheyenne scored to open the fourth, Cody scored eight in a row to briefly cut the lead to 11. With less than two minutes remaining, Schutzman sank another trey to cut the lead to 10 at 45-35, but the Lady Thunderbirds made enough free throws down the stretch to keep Cody from making it a single-digit game.
“Losing on the big stage is always painful, but we’ll use it to motivate us toward our main goal of getting better each day,” Wagner said.
Cody 54, Sheridan 33
The Fillies left nothing to chance Friday night in the semifinals, routing Sheridan.
Niemann powered the Cody offense with 19 points and Izzy Radakovich scored eight. Cody shot 48% from the field.
“I think right when I hit that first three I knew this game was going to be a good game,” Niemann said Friday night. “I’m so proud of this team – all of our effort in the offseason is paying off.”
Cody started the Friday night game by going ahead 7-0 early against Sheridan. The Lady Broncs scored the next six, but the Fillies pulled away to finish the opening quarter, with Reece Niemann sinking a fast break layup to go ahead 15-6. After a long Sheridan trey, Cody led 15-9 after one.
The Fillies locked down in the second quarter, holding Sheridan to just four points while building a 14-point lead. Kennedi Niemann hit a 3-pointer midway through for a 25-11 lead. After a Sheridan jumper, Jessa Lynn forced a turnover on a five-second call, leading to another Cody possession and a Reece Niemann layup to go ahead 27-13 at the half.
Kennedi Niemann continued to have the hot hand in the third, scoring six points early, mostly off steals, and then sinking her third trey of the game. She had 17 points through three quarters as Cody led 42-18 after three. To start the fourth, she had yet another steal and fast break layup as Cody cruised to the victory, with Ava Meier scoring four late points to make the final score.
Cody 59,
Thunder Basin 56
The Cody girls basketball team started its run with a close win Friday against top-ranked Thunder Basin.
“It feels awesome,” Schutzman said after the upset win. “I don’t have many words to express the feelings all of us have. The final minute was super chaotic, but we came out on top and that’s all that matters.”
Schutzman led Cody with 17 points, Hays had 14 and Kennedi Niemann 12 for the Fillies.
The game came down to the final seconds. While Cody led most of the way and Schutzman hit a pair of free throws to go ahead 52-44 with 3:22 to go, the Lady Bolts rallied and tied the game at 54 on a turnaround jumper with under two minutes to go.
The games was tied again at 56 in the final minute, but Cody’s free throws made the difference. Niemann and Schutzman each hit one to go ahead by two, and after a pass from a Thunder Basin bounced off the hands of a player, Niemann all but sealed the win with one more free throw. The Lady Bolts turned it over again on their final attempt.
“It was very exciting,” Reece Niemann said. “We played really well as a team and had a blast on the floor together. It was a great team win.”
Cody had started quickly, leading 9-2 three minutes into the game on a fast-break layup by Schutzman, who scored four in the opening quarter and six in the half. Thunder Basin responded, but so did the Fillies and Hays sank a pair of free throws to put Cody ahead 16-8, a lead that would hold to end the opening quarter.
The Fillies continued to take advantage of turnovers early in the second, leading by 10 early before Thunder Basin went on a run to cut the lead to four. The teams went back and forth the rest of the quarter. After a layup by Radakovich put Cody ahead 22-17, Thunder Basin scored five of the quarter’s final six points, with the Fillies holding on 23-22 at the half.
Radakovich led Cody with seven points in the first half, although she also racked up three fouls.
While dealing with foul trouble, the Fillies held on in the third, Schutzman sinking a trey early on after Thunder Basin had briefly led 24-23. Later, Hays built another lead, with a fast break layup and then a runner in the lane to go ahead 33-26. Then Kennedi Niemann took over, hitting two quick fast break layups to extend the lead to 37-28 with 1:25 left in the third. Cody led 39-32 going into the fourth after late free throws by Hays.
