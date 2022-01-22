The Cody Fillies basketball team improved to 11-0, 2-0 in conference play on Saturday as they earned a home victory over Rock Springs.
Kennedi Niemann led the way for the Fillies with 19 points. Reece Niemann added 14.
Cody built a 31-13 lead at the half and led by as much as 23 in the third quarter.
A Kennedi Niemann 3-pointer stopped a Rock Springs Rally in the fourth quarter to make it 50-33 as the Fillies closed out the Lady Tigers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.