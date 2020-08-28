The Fillies tennis team was handed their first loss of the season against Sheridan on Friday as the team was swept in the matches, 0-5. Though the number may seem like a blowout, every match was competitive and several went into third sets or tiebreakers.
The Fillies doubles teams were able to hold the line against Jackson, and the girls took the team match, 3-2, going 1-1 on the day.
For the Broncs, the doubles teams were able to shine, and even through a broken racquet, the season-first appearance of Neil Markert and T.J. Smith at No. 3 doubles was able to hold on for a victory against Sheridan.
The match of the day could have went to either C.J. Dominick or the No. 2 doubles pairing of Tristan Dollard and Mitchell Schwab, both against Sheridan.
The team victory for the Broncs hinged on Dollard and Schwab after Dominick was dealt his fist loss of the season in a more than 2-hour match. Dollard and Schwab battled back from a 1-6 first set loss to win the second set, and went on a four-game run in the third to force a tiebreaker for the match. The pair came out victorious and iced the team match for the Broncs against Sheridan, 3-2.
The Broncs also took the match against Jackson, 3-2.
A full write-up of the day’s events and the scores are forthcoming.
