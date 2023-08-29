The Cody Fillies’ golf team played in more of a dual than a full tournament, but still came out on top with their first team victory of the young, short season.
Cody High School’s four varsity girls golfers compiled for a 573-stroke performance at the sixth annual Terry Berg Invitational on Aug. 21-22 in Lander. As a team and only competing against Lander’s squad, the Fillies recorded 296 strokes in round one and shot better in round two at 277 strokes.
“Week three for our Broncs and Fillies was a success,” CHS golf coach Jacob Kraft said. “We were able to get 15 of our kids, two 18-hole rounds of tournament play thanks to a smaller field in Lander.”
Individually, Cody’s lone senior Adelie Hall captured top billing at the two-day event by finishing out at 181 strokes (94 on day one and 87 on day two) for her first solo victory of 2023. She finished 39-over-par in 36 holes at Lander Golf Club, which boasts difficulty because of it being one the highest-elevated courses in the state at 5,358 feet. According to Kraft, Laramie’s Jacoby Golf Course & (7,220 feet) and Evanston’s Purple Sage (6,749 feet).
“Adelie Hall had a strong second day to finish in first place,” CHS gold coach Jacob Kraft said. .”She led wire to wire in the two-day event.”
Chipping in for the Cody girls’ lone-invite-win of the season was freshman Eliana Hopkin, tying for second place at 195 strokes. Sophomore Jordan Shumard followed at 197 strokes, earning fourth place and freshman Zandy Eckley rounded out the Fillies’ team-scorecard at 285 strokes for tenth place.
Broncs notch best team finish of 2023
While the Fillies took top-billing in Lander, the Broncs marched to their best showing of the fall season with a second-place-team finish. The CHS boys shot 674 in two days, falling by 45 strokes of LHS’ tournament-winning score of 629.
“We all performed well and it was a great team performance,” freshman Colby Cradall said.
Logan Hall led the way for CHS’ boys squad with a 154, finishing second by a gut-wrenching single stroke to Lander’s Riley Stoudt, who wrapped up at 153. Hall’s scorecard proved to be the best he’s turned in of the season and his own personal record of his career as the lengthy junior shot 78 in round one and 76 on day two. He bested Stoudt’s 78 on the second day by two shots.
“Logan did such a great shot as they came,” Kraft said. “He didn’t realize he was only down by one stroke until he added his scorecard up.”
Cody’s freshmen followed with impressive showings on the leaderboard after Hll. Crandall snagged his second best outing of the year, tying for 10th at 172. His only better performance was at the season-opening Powell Invite in which the youngster turned in a 169.
“It means a lot to me,” Crandall said. “I’ve been working really hard to place in the top 10. My coaching and practice is coming together for better results.”
Fellow freshman Grady Jackson followed with a 172 for 12th place. Junior Myles Bailey grossed a 179 and the Broncs’ lone senior Talon Couture carded a 163 for 16th overall in a field of 37 varsity and junior varsity boys golfers.
“Our boys broke 340 twice while our girls were able to put together two team rounds under 300,” Kraft said. “Lander is generally a more challenging golf course to score on and Monday’s round included some strong winds during the second half of the day, making things even more difficult for the field.”
Both CHS squads wrap up the regular season in Buffalo on Friday, Aug. 31 and Saturday, Sept. 1.
“Buffalo will have 12 to 14 teams in the field,” Kraft said of the amount of separate teams he expects at the two-day competition. “It will be very competitive for both our girls’ and boys’ teams.”
CHS’ golfers then take on the Class 3A West Conference championships in which the athletes can earn their way to All-Conference statuses in Green River on Sept. 7-8.
