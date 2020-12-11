As much as this year will likely feel a bit different for the Cody Alpine ski team, it will also be a season of opportunity and promise.
Despite having less total members, the Broncs and Fillies will return all their major contributors and All-State honorees from last season.
Also, the team will now have the opportunity to practice on snow at least one extra day per week and a total of 8-10 days over the season, as Sleeping Giant Ski Area is now offering night skiing.
“More days on snow is just better skiing,” Jasper Crofts said.
Often, on-snow time makes a critical difference in ski racing, which is what usually gives Cody’s biggest ski rival – Jackson – a natural advantage.
“We want to be able to compete against them,” Crofts said. “It’s not about winning the championship only, we want to be able to compete.”
Luckily for Wyoming’s Alpine competitors, their sport naturally follows social distancing measures so there’s only a few changes due to COVID-19.
“We’re one of the lucky sports because we’re outside almost the whole time,” David Reed said.
But five of the six races the team participates in require an overnight stay.
“There isn’t a whole lot of wiggle room,” coach Rick Stonehouse said. “Everyone is optimistic and I think skiing is unique … in that we’re outside. The race itself won’t be a huge thing. It’s the travelling, the bus time, the motels, it’s the other stuff.”
Filly skier and three-time All-State honoree Nicole Wagler was a member of the girls cross country team that won state this fall. By staying vigilant with their face mask use and taking other precautions, she said they were able to make it through their season successfully.
“I think just following the rules and everything,” Wagler said. “Just knowing that if one person gets it, we’re all likely to be done with our season.”
Leading the Broncs this season will be Sterling Banks, a first-team All-State honoree who placed fourth in overall points. Banks and James Davis went toe-to-toe with each other in nearly every race last season and this year should be no different. Garrett Kalkowski and Maddox Growney will likely also be vying for some varsity glory.
“It’s just going to be a battle for those top five guys and it’s going to really push us this year,” Growney said.
Davis and Reed made second-team All-State last season. Reed said he is looking to take his skiing to another level this season by improving his GS skiing further, and is aiming to make first-team All-State.
“Last year I went with my slalom game a bit more but hopefully this year I’ll catch up with GS,” Reed said.
Crofts took ninth in slalom at state and said this year he will look to add even more consistency to his resume when it comes to that discipline.
“Last year I had some binding issues, I kept losing the same ski every time,” he said.
Stonehouse said he also expects some strong races out of freshmen Ryan Decker and Logan Ross.
After finishing third at most of their races, the Fillies finished second at state last spring.
“I think we have a really strong girls team,” Wagler said. “We still do have a younger team but at least now we have all the freshmen that are sophomores.”
One of those sophomores is Aspen Kalkowski who took ninth in GS at state. Junior Catherine Lovera earned All-State honorable mention and is looking to build on that performance further.
“I’m just hoping I can learn more technique and know from my crashes last year,” Lovera said.
McKinley Ross only competed in three race weekends last season but when she did made it count, winning both a GS and slalom race to start the season. Stonehouse said he also expects big things from freshmen Allie Broussard and Kira Jackson.
Over the summer the Broncs and Fillies spent a week training at Beartooth Basin Ski Area.
“My coach said it turned me into a skier,” Crofts said. “I felt really confident going down the steeper terrain, really pushing forward making sure my form was getting better the whole time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.