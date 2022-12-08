What a difference a year makes.
After two weeks of practice and a successful scrimmage on Saturday under their belts, the buzz around the Cody boys basketball team feels much different in the second year under coach Jay McCarten.
Last season the Broncs made strides toward the end of the year, finishing 6-15 overall and 4-6 in conference play.
This season, however, after a summer of travel ball and gelling on the floor, the Broncs have the opportunity to start out strong right out of the gate.
“I am really pleased with where we are compared to last year,” McCarten said. “I am excited about the depth we have this year compared to last year. I think we can play at a higher level for longer simply because we can substitute more.”
Even with All-Conference standout Luke Talich sidelined with an injury, and starter Robby Porter nursing a minor injury on the bench, the Broncs looked bigger, stronger, faster and more athletic in Saturday’s scrimmage.
Porter could be back to full strength by this weekend and could be due for a breakout season for the Broncs with his size and ability.
The senior showed flashes of what he could do last year, and brings back to the floor nine points per game. He was the team’s top rebounder, earning him second-team All-Conference recognition.
After a stellar freshman campaign and second-team All-Conference nod, Grady McCarten looks to be in complete control of a new-look offense that can put points on the board.
Honorable mention All-Conference Broncs Kam Niemann and Wilkins Radakovich have taken advantage of some of the offensive tweaks and should both be trouble in the conference.
Niemann brings back an eight point per game average while Radakovich returns as one of the most efficient scorers in the conference, ending the year shooting 46% from the field.
“I think I am playing with more confidence,” Niemann said. “We played a lot this summer, like 26 games, and I think we only lost about six. We are more comfortable and guys are finding their roles.”
Radakovich hit the court with more confidence toward the end of the season, and he was rewarded with more touches in the post. This year he should have some help down low as Maddox Ball emerges as a threat under the net.
“Our height is pretty good for us this year,” Radakovich said. “I think last year we were all pretty new to varsity except for Luke, but you can’t rely on just one person.”
The Broncs shouldn’t have to rely on one, two or even three players this year.
Eli Johnston returns as a deep threat once again, and junior Chase Hatch is dangerous from deep and should be a reliable rebounder.
Trey Schroeder has emerged as a scoring and rebounding threat and brings some much needed athleticism to the floor.
Grady McCarten will have some help this season in the backcourt as Jace Jarrett seems to have broken through and could be due for a big year.
“Who really surprised me in the scrimmage was Jace,” coach McCarten said. “He had moments like that last year on JV, but with him, Eli and Trey playing baseball they don’t get a lot of time for basketball in the summer.”
The Bronc offense had its stagnant moments last year, but this season things seem to have opened up a bit and the opportunities are there to get some good looks at the basket from outside the arc and inside the paint.
“We put a version of this offense in last year after the Green River game when we weren’t getting enough screening action and ball movement side-to-side,” coach McCarten said. “We were able to make some adjustments and modify it over the summer and we are where we are now.”
If senior star Talich can return healthy sometime after Christmas break and bring back his team-leading 10 points per game, rebounding and steals, the Broncs could be looking at a run to a spot in the 4A state tournament.
“The biggest thing that is going to stop us is us this year,” Radakovich said. “We can’t play down to the competition, and if there is better competition, then we need to play up to that level.”
The boys open the season this weekend at the Remax Invitational in Gillette.
