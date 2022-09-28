Meeteetse volleyball.jpg

Kayla Horsen serves on Sept. 22 against Burlington. (Photo by Angie Erickson)

The Meeteetse volleyball team nearly knocked off 2A Rocky Mountain last Tuesday, and in the process set itself up for two huge conference wins later in the week to up their record to 8-3-1, 4-0 in conference play.

