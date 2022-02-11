The Cody Broncs basketball team jumped out to a 16-0 lead in the first quarter to run all over Evanston in a 74-44 road win on Friday night.
Luke Talich finished with 21 points to lead the way as four Broncs finished in double figures.
Robby Porter scored 13 points in the third quarter to help the Broncs build on a 31-21 halftime lead.
Cody put up 28 points in the third frame.
Porter finished with 16 points, all in the second half. Grady McCarten finished with 13 and Wilkins Radakovich added 11 to help put the Broncs to 5-10 overall on the year.
