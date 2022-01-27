The Cody Broncs wrestling team overwhelmed visiting Worland 61-18 in a dual on Thursday night at CHS.
Ty Peterson (126 pounds) Micah Grant (138), Drew Trotter (145), Jackson Wood (152), Dylan Campbell (170), Grayson Beaudrie (182) and Danny Becker (220) all won by fall.
Trey Smith (120) earned a win by major decision 13-2.
Collin Lindemann (160) finished off his opponent with a 12-5 decision.
