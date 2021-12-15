The Meeteetse Longhorns basketball team built a comfortable second quarter lead and pulled away for a 40-24 win over the Worland freshmen to start the season at home on Saturday.
A steal by Kiernan Ehrhart-Mukiibi and feed to Dace Bennett helped the Longhorns to a 9-9 tie after the first frame.
Kalvin Erickson broke down the Warriors defense early in the second for a dribble-drive and lay-in that gave the ’Horns the lead at 11-9 and they never looked back.
“I was pretty happy,” coach Zeb Hagen said. “I think we played really well defensively, especially in that first half and we rebounded well.”
Jonathan Blessing drove and finished late in the second, and then Bennett electrified the crowd with a steal and a two-handed slam that put the ’Horns up 15-9 with time winding down in the first half.
Bennett followed that up with another steal and slam on the other end and the ’Horns took a 23-12 lead into halftime.
“It was pretty cool,” Hagen said. “It was definitely fun for everybody and a good moment for him.”
Erickson got Meeteetse off to a hot start in the third with a runner in the lane followed by consecutive post ups and scores by Bennett.
Another Erickson drive and finish extended the lead to 31-17 before sophomore Ethan Salzman forced a turnover and then connected on a shot from beyond the arc to put the ’Horns up 34-17 after three quarters.
“After finishing last year and seeing what I can do, I want to push myself to get to the rim more,” Erickson said,“and then be able to give other guys more opportunities as well.”
Salzman hounded the Warriors all game long and was part of a collective ’Horns effort that pressured Worland and never let them get into a rhythm offensively.
“Ethan has amped it up to a different level this year,” Hagen said. “He’s not the scared freshman this year and I am happy with how aggressive he has come out of the gate.”
Ehrhart-Mukiibi showed off his athleticism in the fourth quarter on a baseline drive and score and a tip in to put the game out of hand at 40-19. He finished with four points, four rebounds and four steals.
Erhart-Mukiibi played on a JV team with only five players for Meeteetse the following day and dropped in 25 points against Wyoming Indian.
Worland strung together a few hoops in the waning minutes as the ’Horns pulled out the 40-24 win.
Salzman finished with five points, two boards and two steals.
Jonathan Blessing ended up with four points and three rebounds.
Jason Moody added a pair of steals in a solid opening performance for Meeteetse.
“I thought Jonathan Blessing played well for his first varsity game as well,” Hagen said. “He’s going to do a lot of those intangibles for us, be a good defender and rebounder, and get some buckets off pure effort. It was a good way to start the season, and we will learn a lot after this weekend.”
The ’Horns travel to Shoshoni on Friday and Saturday for the Wrangler Invite. Meeteetse will play Hanna-Elk Mountain on Friday morning. An early trip back to Shoshoni on Saturday will see the ’Horns take on Little Snake River in the morning and Shoshoni in the evening.
