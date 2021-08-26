A strong core of upperclassmen is set to lead the Cody cheer squad this season.
“Right now we’re set up so good,” Blair Brengle said. “We have so much potential and have come a lot ways.”
Nineteen are out for the team with juniors and seniors Alicia Parsons, Samantha Struemke, Izzy Ramirez, Evynn Roberson, Madeline Rhodes, Blair Brengle and Lindsay Arnold all ready to help the younger girls, including five who are new to the squad.
“The team all has different personalities but everyone’s a family and we love each other,” Struemke said. “We all connect.”
Earlier in the summer the team went to Universal Cheerleaders Association Camp in Green River, and focused on skill training for stunting. It was the first such camp put on in Wyoming. UCA staff worked with the athletes to learn new skills and the proper technique in performing them.
“This camp pushed these athletes to attempt and perform difficult stunts that they have never done before,” Schumacher said. “They left the camp with more confidence in their stunting, and with several new stunt sequences.”
Members of the squad also said the camp was helpful. The girls were also busy doing workouts and strength training throughout the summer.
“We learned so much and came together as a team,” Brengle said of the camp. “The rest of the summer was good. We made headway and have cool stunts we want to try.”
Last week the squad hosted a cheer camp for young girls that will perform during a future home football game.
“Getting to help them is cool,” Struemke said.
Schumacher said one of the squad’s goals this season is to get more crowd involvement during football and basketball games.
“Football games have a different vibe and are so exciting for everyone, but the first one’s a little nerve wracking.”
The girls are looking to a forward to a season without the COVID restrictions.
“Last year was hard but this year we’re taking steps to get the team together,” Struemke said.
Last year, the Fillies finished fifth in the Game Day and All Girls Cheer categories. The goal this year is to place higher.
“We have been training hard, which includes stepping up to the next level in our stunting,” Schumacher said. “Our goal this year is to come home from our state competition with a trophy.”
