While the Cody Legion baseball team's pitchers are still trying to settle in on the mound, the Cubs offense managed to get the job done Saturday in a 21-13 win over the Billings Halos.
Cody never trailed after taking a 10-1 lead in the first inning, but the Halos hung around to make it close throughout the game.
In the inning, Cody Phillips led off with a single, Devyn Engdahl drew a walk and Jack Schroeder was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Tyler Grenz then hit a two-run single and Hayden Bronnenberg drew a walk. Dominic Phillips was hit by a pitch to make it 3-1 and a single by Chance Moss scored another run.
A single by Ethan Johnston, error, double by Tristan Blatt and double by Schroeder made it 10-1.
Billings scored three in the second and after Cody went scoreless in the bottom of the frame, the game was postponed for an hour due to rain.
The storm finally cleared out though and play resumed, with Billings scoring three more in the third to make it 10-7.
Cody had another solid inning in the bottom of the frame though, scoring six on singles by Phillips and Tyler Grenz, a double by Moss, walk, two hit batters and an error to make it 16-7.
The Halos would once again chip into the lead, scoring two in the fourth and four in the fifth to make it a three-point game once again.
In the sixth inning, with two on and two outs, Tyler Grenz drew a walk to load the bases and one run scored on a walk by Bronnenberg. Two more would come in when Jared Grenz hit a single to the second baseman. A single by Moss scored the final two runs of the game.
At the plate, Phillips went 3-for-5, Tyler Grenz 2-3, and Moss and Johnston 2-5.
Tyler Grenz pitched the first 2 1/3 innings, giving up four runs, two earned, on five hits. Jared Grenz went 2 innings and allowed eight, five earned, runs on two hits. Moss pitched 1/3 an inning and gave up one run. Blatt pitched 2 1/3 innings and allowed no hits, while striking out five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.