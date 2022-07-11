The second annual Celebrities for a Cause kicks off this Thursday at Stampede Park, as for the second consecutive year Cody will play host to popular sports figures from around the world to raise funds and awareness for mental health.
“Last year was our first event and we did it for cancer,” organizer Ryan Brown said. “My dad passed away from cancer 12 years ago and I always wanted to something to raise money for charity and for Cody as a whole.
Last year featured a variety of sports stars who competed in a celebrity golf tournament and softball game.
This year, the festivities kick off with celebrity night at the rodeo on Thursday, followed by a golf tournament Friday and MMA fights on Saturday.
Sports fans will recognize many of the names set to visit town, as they represent athletes from the professional ranks.
Former MLB stars John Rocker, Jeff Nelson, Mike Hampton, Roy Oswolt and Casper native Mike Lansing are just a few stars visiting who retired after standout careers in the big leagues.
“John Rocker was one of the first people I mentioned this to and he said he was in,” Brown said. “It kind of snowballed from there.”
Former University of Wyoming and current Philadelphia Eagle player Marcus Epps will join former Cowboy Ryan Yarborough in representing the Brown and Gold.
Chucky Atkins, Kenny Thomas, Milt Palacio, James Robinson and Scott Pollard are just some of the former hardwood players who will invade town this week.
Pollard, known for his aggressive play on the floor, his changing hairstyles and life after basketball as an actor and Survivor contestant, will emcee the banquet dinner and auctions on Friday night at Riley Arena.
“Scott and his wife were supposed to make it last year, but couldn’t make it,” Brown said. “They are flying in this week.”
The celebrities will attend the Cody Nite Rodeo on Thursday night followed by an after-party at the Silver Dollar.
Friday’s golf tournament at Olive Glenn starts at 10 a.m.
“After golf we have our banquet dinner at Riley Arena that starts about 6:30 p.m.” Brown said. “We will have dinner catered by Bubba’s and an open bar from Libations.”
The dinner will feature silent and live auctions, guest speakers and Pollard running the show on the mic.
Fredia “The Cheetah” Gibbs, a mixed martial artist and multi-sport All-American referred to as “The Most Dangerous Woman in the World,” will address the crowd, as well as former soccer star, firefighter and renowned public speaker Brendan McDonough.
After Beerfest on Saturday, everyone is invited back up to Riley Arena for the Cody WalkoutFC 19 Fight for Mental Health MMA showdown.
“We have a legit cage and the fights are sanctioned by the fight commissioners of Wyoming,” Brown said. “Locals and people from all over are going to be fighting. Former UFC guys are going to be in attendance like Dan Severan, Jeremy Horn and Charles McCarthy. Jeremy Horn will actually be the corner man for one of the fighters.”
The event will be hosted live on Pay Per View with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and fights to start around 6:30 p.m.
A day camp for both boys and girls ages 7-to 17-years-old will also be hosted at the rec center on Thursday featuring NBA Hall of Fame player Jumaine Jones and two-time NFL champion Anthony Smith.
Tickets are still available for the banquet and MMA fights.
Banquet tickets are $60 per person and $100 per couple.
General admission for the MMA fight night is $25, with reserve seating at $40 and VIP tickets going for $150.
Proceeds for all events go to benefit Park County mental health providers.
For ticket information, contact Brown at (307) 250-2372.
For day camp information visit mindfulsport.net.
