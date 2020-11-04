Last year, the Meeteetse football team battled to even get into the playoffs before it was blown out by the eventual state champions. This year, things were different, with the Longhorns defeating Guernsey-Sunrise 63-7 in the first round.
On paper, it looked like a great matchup between the Vikings passing offense that led 6-man in yardage and the Longhorns defense that was middling against opposing quarterbacks. An injury to Vikings quarterback Brian McCoid at the end of the first quarter made it not play out that way.
The second-ranked Longhorns (7-1) dominated in the secondary, nabbing five interceptions and breaking up would-be touchdowns and long gains. The defensive line brought pressure all day, and a corner blitz by senior Tozai May resulted in one of two safeties for the Longhorns.
“We were able to get a lot of pressure almost every play,” coach Zeb Hagen said. “I’m pretty happy with the defense.”
The Longhorns built a wall on fourth down and near the goal line, holding the Vikings (4-5) to just one fourth-down conversion and not allowing a single score until there was less than a minute left in the game.
Offensively, the Longhorns looked as if they were ready to play, putting up one of their highest point totals of the season. Junior Kalvin Erickson found the end zone three times and collected 108 receiving yards – while also getting four of the team’s five picks.
He made it easy on quarterback Dace Bennett, getting behind the Vikings secondary on most every pass play. One play in particular was executed well Friday night.
“I kind of made the route my own,” he said. “Dace is pretty good about reading me and reading the defense. I kind of showed him which way I’m going to go and he found me.”
During the regular season, Erickson led all of 6-man in receiving yards and was second in touchdowns – while playing one fewer game than most other players. It’s not the only thing he brings to the table, though.
“Everyone always remembers the catches and the scores, but he blocks really well for us too,” Hagen said.
Erickson wasn’t the only Longhorn to come up big. Senior Dale McBride found holes to run through the entire game and had a huge reception en route to 128 all-purpose yards and two scores.
“It seemed like our blocking was really good,” McBride said. “That made the open holes for me to go down the sideline.”
Bennett and senior Hadley Abarr were a big part of that blocking scheme, getting good lead blocks and protecting the back side as McBride ran over and past the Vikings defense.
In the state semifinals, Meeteetse will have to travel to Kaycee to take on the Buckaroos (8-1). Their only loss is to undefeated Farson-Eden and the Buckaroos have won four straight, including a narrow win over Little Snake River in the state quarterfinals.
“When the playoffs start, everyone knows it’s a new season,” Hagen said. “Everyone is 0-0.”
Kickoff is Saturday at 1 p.m. in Kaycee.
