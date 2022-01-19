After a 3-1 loss on the road to Butte on Friday night, the Yellowstone Quake rebounded nicely on Saturday to split the series and earn a hard fought 4-3 victory over the Cobras.
The win puts the Quake at 8-21-2 and eighth out of nine teams in the Frontier Division, as they played the first of what will be two more weekends on the road.
After a scoreless first period on Friday night and trailing 1-0 early in the third, Benjamin Angeli connected on a power play for his first goal of the season to tie things up at 1-1 just 3 minutes in.
He was assisted by Gabe Coppo and Gustov Ostman.
With Logan Brown in the penalty box for the Quake, Butte’s Fabian Vik scored on the power play with just a minute and a half to go in the game to put the Cobras up 2-1.
Butte added an insurance goal with time winding down to take the 3-1 win.
The Quake had a chance to tie things up at 1 in the second period on a penalty shot from Coppo, but he couldn’t quite get it past Butte’s Dale Pfannenstein in goal.
Edvin Falkenstrom was busy for the Quake in the net. He stopped 77 of 80 shots by the Cobras.
The Quake managed 40 shots on goal.
Yellowstone got off to a hot start on Saturday night as Cameron Deforest connected on a pair of goals midway through the opening period to put the Quake up 2-1.
He was assisted by Tyler Hanson and Coppo on his first goal of the game and eighth of the season.
Jaxon Call added another goal for the Quake with under a minute to go in the first, assisted by Angelli and Keegan Ferguson to put the Quake up 3-0 heading into the second period.
The Cobras then put up three consecutive goals and it appeared overtime was on the horizon before Ferguson knocked in the deciding goal with just 18 seconds remaining to get the Quake its eighth win of the season.
Jack Harris had his 28th assist on the year as Ferguson racked up his 20th goal, this one the game-winner on the road.
Falkenstrom was strong in the net again for Yellowstone stopping 54 of 57 Cobra attempts. The Swede is now 3-3 early in his Quake career after joining the roster late. He is sitting on a .935% save percentage.
The Quake will head to Gillette (31-3-1) this weekend for a matchup with the Wild. They are currently at the top of the Frontier Conference, and one point ahead of Helena in the standings.
