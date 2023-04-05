There are moments in every man’s life when the reality of his accumulated years confront him and essentially take him by surprise, like when some young dewy-eyed darling walks up to him and, smiling sweetly, begins her conversation with, “Sir.”
Sir? Good gad, where did all those studly young years go? Where did the white sidewalls come from? Sir? Really?
If you’re like me, you’ve had more friends put under the ground by this time in your life than you have remaining above ground. So it was at John Linebaugh’s funeral.
Yes, folks, we lost a great friend who was a giant among the world of the few truly world-class gunsmiths, innovators and wildcatters. John was also a gunman of the old school.
I recall a visit we had many years ago. It was shortly after a group of traveling religious proselytizers had called on him. After John asked them a few pointed questions about their beliefs and religious values, he politely bid them goodbye. As he explained it to me, after spending a lifetime developing and ascertaining his religious beliefs and principles, how valid would those beliefs be if some traveling group of religious proselytes could change his mind in a few hours of conversation? Good point! John wasn’t being rude, just honest.
A couple of weeks back, our family lost this good friend whose company we’ve enjoyed for nearly a half century, John Linebaugh. Like their father John, his two sons Dustin and Cole and their families are like family to us as we’ve known both boys just about as long as they’ve been around. Each is like their father in many ways and, in others, not so much. But John raised two good men nonetheless.
Though we seldom discussed religious matters, John always impressed me as a true believer and a realist, while still being a gentleman of the first cut. In more earthly terms and values, as a working man and a gun plumber, John was a thinker and an innovator in the ways of all things pertaining to gunnery, especially excelling in those things applicable to powerful, practical pistol craft.
Dedicated handgun shooters and most handgun hobbyists will recognize his name as the man who developed the powerful .500 Linebaugh and .475 Linebaugh cartridges years before S&W or Ruger marketed their versions of powerful revolver cartridges.
John also developed even more powerful versions of those two cartridges, the .500 and the .475 Linebaughs and designated the bigger rounds as maximums. He also built revolvers for them. The maximum versions of his .475 and .500 were built on converted extra length frames of the larger Ruger Super Blackhawks initially chambered for the .357 Maximum.
Nothing S&W or Ruger has created since will come close to touching those big boys, but one must needs be a masochist to actually enjoy a steady diet of shooting those big boys. I know, I had one once, a big .500 built on a stainless steel Ruger Bisley frame. Bull strong and dead accurate, it was simply too much for this old man.
I still have a couple of .45 Colts Rugers he worked over for me. Furthermore, I still own what he told me was his first home-built piece, a .45 caliber black powder cannon and carriage he built as a teenager. Haven’t fired it in years. Probably rusted shut by now.
John didn’t just mess about with revolvers however. He also rebuilt Ruger Number Ones chambered for his big cartridges, among other pursuits. And, while those powerful cartridges he developed were real thumpers to the shooter in a handgun, not so much in a rifle. While still powerful enough to insure peace of mind in grizzly country despite the form of the delivery system, recoil-wise they are fairly mellow to shoot in a full size rifle.
Unlike many visionaries, John had the ability to bring fruition to his vision, and in producing and commercializing it. Only rarely in a lifetime comes such a man as this. John was both innovator and entrepreneur and also good friend.
Like Todd Bentley shared with me at John’s interment, John had the ability to meet a stranger, talk with them for several minutes and, when they parted company the stranger felt he had just found a new friend. John made you feel good about yourself. In all the years I knew him, I never heard him curse or demean any person. Perhaps he did on occasion, but I never heard it.
This is not meant to be an obituary, his family will take care of that, this is only my way of saying goodbye to an old friend and saluting his memory. Perhaps we’ll meet again on the other side of the river. Perhaps not. These are things that, regardless of all the sky pilots in the world, no one knows.
I’ll just wish him good luck and Godspeed on his journey and postulate that perhaps, somewhere down that eternal river, we’ll meet up again.
Vaya con dios, amigo. We will miss you.
