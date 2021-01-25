Before the start of the Laramie Invite on Saturday, coach Meggin Becker’s goal for the Cody Nordic team was simple.
“I wanted them to race their race,” she said.
She felt some did just that, while others are still working to get to that point.
Cody finished fourth in the meet, which featured both Casper teams and the host team.
The race was a 7.5K skate.
“I enjoy what Laramie’s course has to offer, lots of technical changes and plenty of opportunity to roll over the bumps,” Becker said. “It’s something we don’t get the opportunity to play on. As we get more aggressive in our stance, we will be able to use a course like that to our advantage and apply it to all situations.”
In the girls race, Elisa Wachob finished fourth (26:11.8).
“My goal was to be top five so I was pretty happy to achieve that,” she said. “I wasn’t sure I would. The course was probably the hardest one we’ve had this year, as well as the longest so it was pretty challenging. It was two laps and a lot of uphills. I was the first girl out so that was also difficult because I didn’t catch up to the boys for awhile. I definitely gave the race all I had and I didn’t give up.”
Liberty Laing finished 29th (33:20.5) and Hayley Pearson-Horner 31st (34:37.0).
“The conditions were super-fast and fun for how difficult the course was,” Wachob said. “I think that the girls team did really well as a whole. We are all improving and becoming better skiers, which is really cool to watch.”
Hayden Campbell led the boys team, finishing 10th (23:35.4). Marshall Brookins was not far behind in 14th (24:09.2).
“I was really proud of my performance,” Brookins said. “I left everything I had out on the race course and I couldn’t have asked for a better race. The placing didn’t really matter, but I felt like I definitely could have placed higher.
“The conditions were warm snow and warm weather,” he added. “I contemplated skiing shirtless because of how warm it was. Laramie did a really great job at preserving as much snow as they had and kept the course really fast.”
Landon Rau took 22nd (25:16.4) and Luis Mata 31st (31:02.0).
“I think the boys team performed extremely well,” Brookins said. “Hayden Campbell went out and did amazing and Landon and Luis pushed super hard through it all. I think we all had a blast even with one of us breaking a pole. It was definitely a race to remember.”
Cody is off this weekend.
