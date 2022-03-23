The Pittman-Robertson Act was a tax hunters requested to be levied on all hunting equipment, like guns, ammo and accessories. The act has been in effect since the 1930s I believe, and has added millions of dollars to the federal government’s purse and those funds are reserved, by federal law, for the exclusive intent of providing funds for outdoor wildlife habitat enhancement, and establishing and funding shooting ranges and associated expenditures. The federal government is required to allocate those funds out to the states for approved wildlife projects.
I believe that this fund is what is being tapped into to build the ginormous G&F offices north of Cody, which is within those federal guidelines, or so I’m told.
This new headquarters is certainly going to be impressive. Actually, it already is. It certainly will reflect well on Cody and should help enhance the town’s image statewide. It is huge, and have you seen how fast that mega-structure is going up? Wow! Kudos to the builders on that.
And despite my critical tone on previous adventurous excursions Wyoming G&F has taken with our license funds and et. al., I firmly believe that all of the working office staff at G&F and the resident red shirts, the actual boots on the ground employees, deserve a decent, modern work place.
Now, as I’ve said in this column many times previously, if we could just get those folks a decent wage increase. Regardless, my understanding is that this last two years or so, there has been a tremendous surge in citizens, to the tune of over 10 million, buying firearms for the first time. That’s a lot of revenue from taxes from the P-R Act to fund conservation projects.
Make no mistake here, this did not come about due to a fresh awareness of the health virtues of wild game meat and the sport involved in hunting same. No, this newbie firearms surge is nearly 100% politically motivated. Citizens nationwide are either scared of our new political directions, or anxious about their and their family’s personal safety because of all of the riots and looting in larger cities or just plain mad. Or all of the above.
Also, there has been a similar surge of buyers who are not first-time buyers. All of which brought over $1.12 billion dollars into the Pittman-Robertson kitty this year for federal grants to states for wildlife conservation and hunter education projects.
Regardless, the amount this tax for funding for wildlife programs raised this year rose by more than 60% over the last year and shattered the previous high in 2015 of over $808 million. This is due to an increase of over 18.5 million firearms being sold last year. All of which might go towards explaining why recreational shooters and hunters in little old Cody, Wyoming, endured several months last year when they couldn’t find a box of 22 long rifles, 30-06 or 300 win Mags to save their butts. All of those newbie gun owners bought record amounts of ammunition too.
Industry will have to gear up and start to produce more ammunition to help out old-timers and newbies alike if we want to continue to enjoy the shooting sports and disciplines. Let’s hope they’re up to the challenge and that other companies are being formed and new factories being built to produce ammo for the citizens. A portion of the good news is that Remington Ammunition has been bought out of bankruptcy by a dedicated ammunition producer and those mills are rolling again.
One problem is, major arms manufacturers like Remington Arms (a separate entity from Remington ammunition or so I’m told) have gone bankrupt due to various factors including legal hurdles placed in their path by the antis. Remington just got hit with a $73 million dollar settlement payable to those Sandy Hook parents and other litigants whose children and other relatives were involved in the mass shooting by that homicidal young man that killed his mom and then, after stealing her rifle, shot up a local school killing a couple of dozen kids and teachers.
My understanding is that those people and their legal teams are dedicated to using those moneys to eliminate firearms or, at the least, firearms-related advertising.
Yes, I know there’s a federal law in place to protect manufacturers from the misuse of their products ny some nut case, but apparently these folks found a legal eagle who derived a way around that related to marketing practices. If so, then Dodge Corporation should rethink some of its advertising scenarios.
Thankfully, Marlin firearms, which was owned by the umbrella company that also owned Remington and others, was not included in the settlement mix and when the high rollers who had previously bought the brand went bankrupt, it was rescued by Ruger. The end result of that purchase is what is, in my opinion, one of the best-ever lever action rifles is now being produced by Ruger under the Marlin banner and, according to all reports, is better than ever, albeit more expensive.
Hopefully, we’ll soon see.
