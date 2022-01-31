This week’s column is the second part of the discussion about Czech nymphing (aka Euro nymphing) while using a fly rod and reel. My plan this week is to expend words and energy defining the subtle differences between tight line fishing and Czech nymphing with flies designed to imitate the immature stage of aquatic insects for midges, mayflies, caddis and stoneflies using this technique. I tried in last week’s column to delineate the different methods used when fishing flies below the surface. Hopefully, those reading that column understood the difference among wet flies, streamers and nymphs.
All of those techniques are valid and effective methods in which the fly fishing man, woman or child can effectively hook trout, salmon, steelhead, grayling and other fish while fly fishing. This final discussion is not meant to say one method is better than the other. In fact, I recommend the angler use whatever method he or she is most comfortable and efficient when applying in the water.
Tight line fishing using a nymph has been around for quite some time. Without perusing numerous books and papers written about the subject and spending any more time on the subject, there is no specific date in time in history saying when the method began. Let me say that I have been fly fishing about 60 years. I performed the tight line nymphing method without even knowing what it was called until I was in my early 20s, or after 1970. I cast my nymph pattern upstream, then let the current push the fly deep while holding my fly rod high, letting the imitation nymph sink to the bottom while drifting downstream under my fly rod tip.
I found out about the same time a fellow fly angler by the name of James Leisenring had his nymphing technique named after him, which was similar in method to tight line nymphing. He perfected what’s called the Leisenring Lift well before the 1970s. But, I digress, and admit to being easily sidetracked when it comes to discussing fly fishing. If you want to find out more about Leisenring and his technique, Google his name for more information.
Last week I said Czech nymphing is one of the most popular fly fishing techniques used in this century and especially by those under the age of 40, although we old timers have been using very similar methods for decades without knowing we were cool. The technique was developed in the regions of Central and Eastern Europe. According to sources, this occurred sometime in the 1980s in Czechoslovakia or Poland. From there, the technique was introduced to the USA by fly fishing competitors, fly fishing publications and popular YouTube videos.
What I am about to tell you might come as a shock to regular nymph fly fishers, but Czech anglers do not use a strike indicator. In fact, they despise the use of a visual aid on the leader to signal a trout or other fish has picked up your fly. Czech nymphing requires using a special nymph fly pattern and fishing method that, again, developed overseas, but other nymph fly patterns can and are used presently while still falling under the description of Czech nymphing.
Fishing the Czech method is unique. The angler fishes a short amount of line and an extended leader, and then, short flips (casts) with the leader and fly upstream into riffle areas that flow into plunge pools. That’s the typical application.
The classic Czech fly is tied on a curved shank hook such as Tiemco 2457 and weighted with lead wire and tungsten beads. The fly is intended to be fished close to the bottom and not require additional weight, although additional weight can be added if needed.
Since trout typically hold near the bottom in riffles and plunge pools, the use of a short line means you will be closer to the fish than when applying other types of fly fishing techniques. This means the angler must move slowly and carefully in order not to move the trout out of these holding areas. Also keep in mind where the sun is and where your shadow might fall across the water.
Czech fishing does not require special gear. Having said that, every major fly rod manufacturer has fly rods that are called Czech or Euro fly rods. These models enable rod manufacturers the ability to sell more fly rods, as one would imagine. Now, fly reel companies are jumping into the game as are fly line and leader companies. If you have a fly rod and reel you can Czech nymph. If you don’t, you will need to purchase both. Also needed are fly line, leader, tippet and Czech style nymphs or other nymphs.
The leader, tippet and fly setup is important. This is what makes Czech nymphing unique. The extended leader plus tippet make getting down to the trout, or other fish, at the bottom of a stream or river much easier. A typical Czech leader is generally nine feet of 0X tippet material, or a leader that ends with 0X tippet. Then 24-26 inches of 4X tippet are added to the 9 foot leader by using a blood knot or a tippet ring tied to both diameters of leader and tippet. The lighter 4X tippet is smaller in diameter. The Czech nymphs are attached to the lighter leader. Sizes of Czech nymphs vary. Most anglers fish size 6 (large) all the way down to size 16 (small). Some Czech nymphs typically used locally are my black or tan North Fork Specials, Frenchie, Spanish Bullet, Perdigon and Czech Princess. The last four patterns named are generally size 12-15, while the NF Special is as large as size 6.
Just so you understand how to approach the water and apply Czech nymphing, remember that you will be fishing very close to the trout you want to catch. All you need to do is flip the fly, or flies (I forgot to mention two fly Czech nymph rigs are common and popular because the trout have two choices rather than one) upstream of the riffle and pocket, aka plunge pool, you are fishing. You want to get the leader and flies far enough upstream that the weight of the fly will carry to the bottom of the stream by the time it reaches your target area where those big fish are hanging out.
This is where the high sticking part described in last week’s column for the Czech method comes into play. The angler must raise the rod hand to get more line off the water to have a drag free drift. A drag free drift is essential when Czech nymphing, just as it is in other fly fishing applications. By limiting the amount of line on the water you will allow your fly to drop deeper and move more naturally without being pulled along by your line as river flows push against it. When your line stops moving, it is up to you to set the hook.
The line’s stopping its movement is a ‘tell’ to the angler. You have a fish that just ate your artificial nymph, so learn to set the hook every time your line slows or stops in its drift. Don’t be dismayed if you hook the bottom now and then while practicing the Czech method. It happens, just as it does when high stick nymphing. More practice will give you a sixth sense, so to speak, so you know how high to lift you rod hand to keep the nymph near the bottom without hooking it.
I hope this has helped you understand Czech nymphing by the time you have read to the last paragraph. If you are interested, I encourage you to give the techniques and flies a try. Even us old dogs have learned and used the Czech method effectively.
