It wasn’t the way the Meeteetse girls basketball team wanted to finish the season, but after a pair of 1A West regional losses in Lander last week, the Lady ’Horns found themselves again sitting out the state tournament.
The No. 2 seeded Lady ’Horns fell to the No. 3 seed out of the south Saratoga last Thursday 53-41.
No. 5 seed Encampment then defeated Meeteetse 65-39 on Friday, which eliminated the Lady ’Horns from an appearance at this weekend’s state tournament.
Meeteetse senior Maci Allison had no intention of going home from regionals early, as she posted a solid first half against Saratoga on her way to 16 points for the game.
Allison got the Lady ’Horns on the board early on a lay in, and then found Sami Cooley on a dime for an easy bucket and Meeteetse led 4-0.
Allison added a steal and a finish before the end of the first quarter as the Lady ’Horns trailed 12-10 heading into the second.
A Delanie Salzman jumper tied things up quickly in the second frame, and Cooley broke a later tie as she split the Saratoga defense for a lay in and the Lady ’Horns led 18-16 late in the frame, but the Lady Panthers scored four straight to end the first half.
With Saratoga gaining some steam in the third, the Lady ’Horns went to the hot hand of Allison who backed a pair of defenders down and went up strong for a score to pull the Lady ’Horns to within four at 26-22.
Saratoga then went on a 15-0 run in the third, stopped by a triple by Salzman, who put together a solid second half after a quiet first half.
Meeteetse pulled to within 10 on a couple of occasions, but couldn’t quite recover after the big Lady Panther burst.
Salzman finished with 13 points. Cooley added six points, Bell Van Auken two, Hallie Ogden two and Maylee Potas two for Meeteetse.
Encampment wasted no time building a big lead in the elimination game on Friday, jumping out to a big 12-2 lead as the Lady ’Horns struggled with turnovers and getting anything to drop.
A pair of free throws from Cooley got Meeteetse on the board and Salzman connected on a three and a lay in as the Lady ’Horns trailed 21-5 at the end of the first.
Back-to-back buckets from Cooley made 24-18 Encampment midway through the second frame, and helped breathe some life back into the Lady ’Horns.
The Lady Tigers ended the half on a 4-0 run, however, and led Meeteetse 29-18 at the break.
Allison started off the third quarter strong with a steal and finish, and Salzman found Ashlee Allen on a nice feed as she converted to help Meeteetse chip away a double-digit lead.
Back-to-back buckets from Jayci Ercin again helped Meeteetse get back into a groove, but the Lady Tigers put together a string of scores in transition to build a 50-31 lead at the end of three and go on for the win.
In her final game for Meeteetse, Salzman finished with 22 points. Cooley added six, Ervin four, Ogden two, Allen two, Allison two and Potus one.
The Lady ’Horns finished the regular season 10-9, 2-2 in conference.
