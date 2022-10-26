It may have seemed like a stretch that the last-place team in the division had plans on taking three of four points from the first-place team in the division in a series matchup over the weekend, especially a team that was undefeated and a squad the Quake hadn’t beaten in nine consecutive games.
Anyone who has been paying attention to the young Yellowstone squad this season, however, might have understood that goal wasn’t exactly out of reach.
After taking visiting Helena to an overtime shootout on Friday night, the Quake took down undefeated Helena on Saturday night 2-1 to steal 3 of 4 points from the Bighorns and climb out of the cellar of the Frontier Division in impressive fashion.
“Friday night we sunk ourselves with a poor start,” coach Chris Blaisuis said. “We came out scared because we were playing a bigger, older team.”
Midway through the first period and down 2-0, things took a drastic turn.
“We are down with about 11 minutes left and we call timeout,” Blaisuis said. “Basically, we just had to hit reset.”
Hitting reset apparently worked as the Quake outplayed and outmaneuvered the visitors to score the next 3 of 4 goals to send things into overtime.
Donovan Knuckles scored on a short-handed goal assisted by Cole Whiltman at the 13:40 mark of the first period.
Brayson Bennett and Wyatt O’Donoghue combined on assists for a Nick Cofer goal early in the second period, and suddenly things were tied up 2-2.
“We got tied up and then we gave up a shorthanded goal, but then we got it back,” Blaisuis said. “We settled down and we didn’t play scared.”
Tied 3-3 heading into the third period the Quake had their chances to take the lead and escape with the win, but after a scoreless final period and scoreless overtime frame, it came down to a shootout with the defending champions and national semifinalist Bighorns.
After four consecutive misses, Helena’s Tyler Bloom finally got one by the Quake’s Edvin Faulkenstrom to get the 4-3 win.
“In overtime we really, really had some good shots and the better chances at getting the win,” Blaisuis said. “And with shootouts it really is just a crapshoot, but we had situations where we had the goalie beat before that and should have gotten the win.”
The Quake again managed to hold a team to zero goals on power play opportunities, a theme that has quickly developed after the first couple of series of the season.
They couldn’t capitalize on a number of power play opportunities themselves, however.
“We’ve got to get that figured out,” Blaisuis said. “We are at like 13% scoring on power plays and that’s not good enough. We are excellent on our penalty kills, but we need to take advantage of other teams being short-handed.”
The Quake did take advantage of the Bighorns being short-handed on Saturday night, however.
Blake Mitchell sent a shot wide on a 5 on 4 opportunity that bounced perfectly off the bottom board and back in front of the net for a Ben Carlson goal to put the Quake up 1-0 with time winding down in the first period.
“The kickplate is super bouncy there, so Blake sent it wide and bounced it off of that (and) it came off and back right in front of the goal,” Blaisuis said.
Neither team scored in the second, and it wasn’t until a cross checking penalty on the Quake in the waning minutes of the third period when Helena was finally able to get on the board and tie things up at 1-1.
After five minutes of overtime, Faulkenstrom was able to stop two consecutive goals in the second shootout in as many nights before Ben Kluza sent one into the net to make it 2-1 Quake.
Faulkenstrom then stopped Helena’s Tyler Bloom’s attempt at the tie to get Yellowstone one of its biggest wins in a couple of years.
Helena had beaten the Quake in nine consecutive games and outscored Yellowstone 55-17 over that span.
“Honestly, when they started pushing us on both nights, the crowd got loud and we started pushing back,” Blaisuis said. “These kids feed off that energy. There were points in those games the team couldn’t hear me from the bench it was so loud. That’s what we want to bring back to this arena.”
Faulkenstrom was solid in the net once again for the Quake. The Swedish goalie stopped 45 of 46 shots on the night and sent back every attempt in the shootout.
The overtime loss and the overtime win moved the Quake up a spot in the standings, and they have a golden opportunity to move up even more as they host last-place Bozeman this weekend.
“We aren’t in the position to take anyone lightly,” Blaisuis said. “But the process is working and it’s nice for these kids to see the fruits of their labor paying off by knocking off the first-place team and national semifinalists. They are doing the right things on and off the ice, and it’s nice that the community can be part of it and watch this team grow and play like we want them to play.”
The Quake host Bozeman this Friday and Saturday night at Riley Arena. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. both nights.
