Laramie – A Friday night meeting between the Wyoming Cowboys and Boise State Broncos will be the featured game to kick off this week’s action in the Mountain West Conference. The game will be televised nationally on FS1 and will kick off at 7 p.m. from Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho.
Both teams bring overall records of 5-4 into this week’s game, and both teams are coming off convincing wins in their last outings. Wyoming defeated Colorado State 31-17 last Saturday in Laramie, while Boise State traveled to Fresno State and beat the Bulldogs 40-14.
Close finishes mark recent series
Beginning with the 2016 season, the Wyoming Cowboys and Boise State Broncos have played a series of close games, with three of the five games decided by one score.
Pokes’ rushing attack impressive vs. Colorado State
The Wyoming rushing attack recorded 385 yards.
Two Cowboys recorded career highs in rushing as running back Titus Swen rushed for 166 yards on 21 carries, and quarterback Levi Williams ran for 116 yards on 12 carries.
